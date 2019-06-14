Drake plans two new songs to mark Raptors’ first NBA championship

Open this photo in gallery Drake took to his Instagram account shortly after the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors to reveal new album art, which features the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake says he’s releasing two new songs today to mark the NBA team’s historic championship win.

The rapper took to his Instagram account shortly after the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors to reveal new album art, which features the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Drake, who is the basketball team’s global ambassador, says the songs will be called “Omerta” and “Money In the Grave,” featuring Mississippi rapper Rick Ross.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake was in Toronto’s Jurassic Park, the fan zone outside the team’s downtown arena, to watch a live feed of Game 6 from Oakland, Calif., with his friends, Toronto Mayor John Tory and a crowd of thousands.

After the game, he jumped on Instagram Live, wearing a Toronto Raptors championship hat, to explain why he hasn’t gone to Oakland to cheer on the team at the games there.

He said NBA organizers asked him “kindly not to attend for safety reasons and I obliged because I have respect for the league.”

“Two songs dropping tomorrow, a championship to the city of Toronto for the first time ever – congrats,” he added.

Other Toronto performers marked the Raptors’ win on the streets with fans, including singer Jessie Reyez, who live streamed a march through the downtown core.

Kardinal Offishall, who proposed throwing a Toronto concert celebration if the Raptors became NBA champs, mingled with friends in Dundas Square as the party stretched into the late-night hours.