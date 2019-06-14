 Skip to main content

Music Drake plans two new songs to mark Raptors’ first NBA championship

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Drake plans two new songs to mark Raptors’ first NBA championship

David Friend
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Drake took to his Instagram account shortly after the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors to reveal new album art, which features the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Raptors superfan Drake says he’s releasing two new songs today to mark the NBA team’s historic championship win.

The rapper took to his Instagram account shortly after the Raptors’ Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors to reveal new album art, which features the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Drake, who is the basketball team’s global ambassador, says the songs will be called “Omerta” and “Money In the Grave,” featuring Mississippi rapper Rick Ross.

Story continues below advertisement

Drake was in Toronto’s Jurassic Park, the fan zone outside the team’s downtown arena, to watch a live feed of Game 6 from Oakland, Calif., with his friends, Toronto Mayor John Tory and a crowd of thousands.

After the game, he jumped on Instagram Live, wearing a Toronto Raptors championship hat, to explain why he hasn’t gone to Oakland to cheer on the team at the games there.

He said NBA organizers asked him “kindly not to attend for safety reasons and I obliged because I have respect for the league.”

“Two songs dropping tomorrow, a championship to the city of Toronto for the first time ever – congrats,” he added.

Other Toronto performers marked the Raptors’ win on the streets with fans, including singer Jessie Reyez, who live streamed a march through the downtown core.

Kardinal Offishall, who proposed throwing a Toronto concert celebration if the Raptors became NBA champs, mingled with friends in Dundas Square as the party stretched into the late-night hours.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter