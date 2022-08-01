Singer Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London on June 27, 2015. Toronto rap star Drake has found a new outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic: The "Toosie Slide."That's the name of a dance he introduces in his new song and music video of the same name. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Jonathan ShortJonathan Short/The Associated Press

Drake says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and the Young Money Reunion concert planned for tonight in Toronto will be postponed.

The Toronto rapper made the announcement in a story posted to his Instagram account and says the show will be rescheduled to the earliest possible date.

He apologized to fans for letting them down on their weekend together – the annual three-day OVO Fest music festival hosted by the Canadian musician.

The show tonight at Budweiser Stage, featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, was to be a reunion of acts on the Young Money record label, following another concert at the same site Friday featuring Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

The festival kicked off Thursday with an All Canadian North Stars concert, featuring appearances by a dozen Canadian hip-hop and rap artists including Choclair, Jully Black, Kardinal Offishall, Keshia Chante and Maestro Fresh Wes.

The show also included a couple of surprise guests, Nelly Furtado and hip hop pioneer Michie Mee.

Drake has previously said he plans to take his OVO Fest on the road for its 10th anniversary in 2023 with dates “around the world.”

