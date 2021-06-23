 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Music

Elton John announces final dates for his farewell tour, including Vancouver and Toronto stops

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Elton John announced the final dates for his farewell tour on Wednesday.

Rob Grabowski/The Associated Press

Elton John has announced the final dates for his farewell tour, which includes stops at big stadiums in the U.S. and two in Canada.

“Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour” will visit Frankfurt, Germany, on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.

John also announced dates in North America, kicking off those shows on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He’s scheduled to play Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Sept. 7 next year and Vancouver’s BC Place on Oct. 21.

He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston. He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

In 2023 he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

