 Skip to main content

Music

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Elton John postpones U.S concert after husband David Furnish’s mother dies

David Friend
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Elton John, seen here on Oct. 17, 2019, confirmed his mother-in-law’s death at a Toronto concert on Thursday, playing his song 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me' in her name.

Matt Sayles/The Associated Press

Elton John told fans shortly before a Saturday night concert in Indianapolis that “with the heaviest heart” he would be postponing the show.

The U.K. musician posted on social media several hours before the event that he was “extremely unwell” and in no shape to perform.

And while John didn’t offer further details, the decision came after Gladys Furnish – the mother of his Toronto-born husband David Furnish – died several days ago.

Story continues below advertisement

John confirmed his mother-in-law’s death at a Toronto concert on Thursday, playing his song “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” in her name.

The 72-year-old performer is in the midst of a farewell tour saying he plans to spend more time with his husband and children.

He says the postponed Indianapolis show will be rescheduled for March.

On Friday, Furnish posted a photo of his mother’s wedding day on Instagram, saying she died peacefully with her sons by her side.

“Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you. I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons,” he wrote in the message.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter