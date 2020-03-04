 Skip to main content

Folk musician Ron Hynes to be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Ron Hynes performs at the dress rehearsal for the East Coast Music Awards, in Corner Brook, N.L., in a March 1, 2009, file photo.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Acclaimed folk musician Ron Hynes will be inducted posthumously into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Hynes, known as the “man of a thousand songs,” will be celebrated with a ceremony during the East Coast Music Awards on April 30 in St. John’s, N.L.

A news release describes Hynes, who died in 2015 at age 64, as the “godfather of Newfoundland culture” and as “one of the greatest storytellers in Canada.”

Hynes led a successful solo music career and performed lead vocals for the music and comedy group The Wonderful Grand Band, influencing a next generation of musicians from his home province.

He is famous for his 1976 composition “Sonny’s Dream” and others, including “Back Home on the Island,” “St. John’s Waltz” and “Atlantic Blue.”

Hynes will be recognized at the National Music Centre in Calgary, home to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, after the induction presentation in April.

