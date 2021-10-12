 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Music

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Gordon Lightfoot postpones tour dates in Western Canada due to COVID-19 in the region

David Friend
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gordon Lightfoot performs at the McPherson Playhouse in Victoria, B.C., on Oct. 23, 2017.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

Gordon Lightfoot is postponing a number of tour dates in Western Canada until late 2022 as COVID-19 infection rates soar in the region.

The changes affect seven venues across Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia that were supposed to take place this November.

Six shows have been moved to October 2022, but a stop in Red Deer, Alta. has been cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Management for the 82-year-old singer-songwriter says tickets for the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates, and that refunds are available.

The decision comes as Saskatchewan and Alberta deal with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, and British Columbia faces rates well above the national average.

The new 2022 dates are Nanaimo, B.C. on Oct. 23, Victoria on Oct. 24, Calgary on Oct. 26, Edmonton on Oct. 27, Regina on Oct. 29 and Winnipeg on Oct. 30.

Lightfoot, who postponed a number of shows over the summer to recuperate from a fall, is set to return to the stage Nov. 25 in Toronto for a three-night run to reopen a newly renovated Massey Hall.

“We all need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants at all concerts and events with crowds,” his management added in the announcement Tuesday.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies