Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in U.S. immigration custody for deportation hearing

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in U.S. immigration custody for deportation hearing

Atlanta
The Associated Press
Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July, 2005, but overstayed his visa, which expired in July, 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October, 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including record of the year for Rockstar alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

