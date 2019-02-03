Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage in U.S. immigration custody for deportation hearing

Authorities in Atlanta say Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.
Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July, 2005, but overstayed his visa, which expired in July, 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October, 2014.
Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.
Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including record of the year for Rockstar alongside Post Malone.
A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
