Grammys turn tragedy and turmoil into triumph

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be remembered as the hometown coronation of Billie Eilish, a singer-songwriter not old enough to have a drink in celebration of her near-historic accomplishment in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The melancholic 18 year old became only the second artist to sweep the big four Grammy categories, taking home the golden gramophones for best album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), top record and song (both for Bad Guy) and Best New Artist. Christopher Cross sailed away with the same four statuettes in 1980.
Eilish, who won five times in all, shared her big night with her brother Finneas, who co-wrote, produced and engineered an album he said was about “depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change." He took home the most hardware, adding two trophies of his own to the four shared with his sister,
And, yet, Eilish’s major-category showdown sweep over the heavily-nominated R&B artist and fellow newcomer Lizzo seemed less important than it otherwise would have. The ceremony took place at L.A.’s Staples Center, the former basketball-arena home to retired superstar Kobe Bryant, who, it was learned hours before the Grammy telecast, died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna near Calabasas, Calif. Tributes were made to the 41-year-old Bryant on multiple occasions during the ceremony.
The loss cast a reflective mood on a night that was remarkable for its moving performances and sea-change kicking out of the Grammy old guard. The 62nd edition of the annual awards took place against the backdrop of the bombshell-dropping feud between the Recording Academy and its new CEO Deborah Dugan, who, after being recently put on administrative leave over an alleged misconduct complaint, filed a discrimination complaint against the Academy and leveled charges involving sexual harassment, vote-rigging and self-dealing among board members. According to Dugan’s explosive 46-page complaint, a “ boys’ club” mentality prevailed within the Academy, an organization already under fire for its historical lack of recognition paid to new artists, female musicians and the hip-hop genre.
But, struggling for relevancy and threatened by something akin to an artist mutiny, the Grammys rallied. Led by host Alicia Keys, the musicians took over the asylum and defied the cloud of rancor and controversy that hung over the lead-up to the ceremony. Two years ago, former Academy president and CEO Neil Portnow defiantly said, in response to “Grammys So Male” hashtag accusations, that “women need to step up.” On Sunday, they did just that.
“It’s a new decade, it’s time for newness, and we refuse the negative energy,” Keys said, seated at the piano early in the proceedings. “We refuse the old system and, beyond that, we want to be respected and safe in our diversity."
Live performances by female artists outnumbered those by their male counterparts two to one. Not only that, the entertainment by women was far superior, starting with Lizzo’s red-hot orchestral medley of Cuz I Love You and her chart-topping Truth Hurts, in tribute to Bryant. The recorded version of Truth Hurts won Lizzo the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance, a category with an all-female cast of nominees that also included Eilish, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Ariana Grande.
A year ago, singer Grande publicly disagreed with outgoing longtime Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich over why she decided not to perform. She performed this year, and even clapped after the 77-year-old Ehrlich’s send-off.
Other strong performances came from an emotional Demi Lovato, a haunting Eilish, a flamenco-revving Rosalia and Camila Cabello, whose serenade of First Man to her tear-soaked father in the front row was catnip for the sentimentalists.
On the men’s side of the ledger, the appearance of the Jonas Brothers was as inexplicable as it was unmemorable. A two-song spot from the bushy-browed trio that included Five More Minutes was five minutes too much by my clock.
The hard-rock quintet Aerosmith was led by an off-key Steven Tyler. The screeching 71-year-old singer hasn’t been so pitch-challenged since he threw out the first ball at a baseball game in St. Louis in 1998.
The evening most audacious appearance was made by Texas blues-rock hero Gary Clark Jr., who picked up three Grammys and literally set the stage on fire with his Trump-baiting antiracist anthem My Land: "I'm America's son/ This is where I come from/ This land is mine."
The night’s feel-good story belonged to veteran country artist Tanya Tucker, whose first new studio album in 40 years – the suddenly aptly-titled While I’m Livin’ – won her two awards, including Best Country Album. First nominated at the age of 13 for her 1972 pre-Helen Reddy single Delta Dawn, Tucker had failed to covert her previous nominations.
The sad-trombone treatment goes to nominated Canadians Drake, Shawn Mendes, Barbara Hannigan, Daniel Caesar, Noah Shebib, Northern Cree, Jessie Reyez and Michael Bublé. The trophy cases of those shut-out artists remain exactly as they left them.
(The closest Canadian win involved Nashville-based Colin Linden, who co-produced Oklahoma, by Keb’ Mo', winner in the Best Americana Album category).
The In Memoriam segment drew social-media wrath for misspelling the name of the late Cars’ frontman Ric Ocasek.
In the end, though, the 2020 Grammys were a triumph and an unlikely comeback story. Television ratings for Music’s Biggest Night crested way back in 1984. That year Donna Summer opened the show with her feminist dance-floor statement She Works Hard For The Money. In the year of Eilish et al., women still do.