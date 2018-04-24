Hottest tickets in Canada: Five things to do across the country

All of Us

“Watch the band, through a bunch of dancers …” The newest creation from the Alberta Ballet’s Jean Grand-Maître is All of Us, a postapocalyptic ballet inspired by the music of Canadian rock icons the Tragically Hip. Involving warring clans and a dystopian narrative, the new piece is the latest edition in Grand-Maître’s series of works acknowledging the life and songbooks of Joni Mitchell, Elton John, Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang and Gordon Lightfoot. May 2 to 6, at Calgary’s Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium; May 10 to 12, Edmonton’s Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium; May 17, Enmax Centre, Lethbridge, Alta.

A Man & His Prostate

Fans of The Mary Tyler Moore Show and glandular-based existential humour should be in the mood for a solo show performed by the irascible 88-year-old actor Ed Asner. Covering life, death and an unexpected trip to a foreign emergency room, the story by veteran television writer Ed Weinberger serves not only as entertainment but as a public service announcement as well. April 27 and 28, at Anvil Centre Theatre, New Westminster, B.C.

Jorja Smith

Open this photo in gallery Jorja Smith performs during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, Calif. Rich Fury/Getty Images

We’re starting to see what will likely be a wave of Rihanna-influenced singers, with Jorja Smith, the pride of England’s West Midlands, leading the way. Coming off a couple of Coachella appearances, the Drake-approved soul-pop siren gets notice for smokey-eyed sophistication and a mature stage presence that disguises her young age (she’s 20). April 28, at Vancouver’s Biltmore Cabaret; May 5 and 6, Toronto’s Opera House.

40 Days and 40 Nights

The mystic verses of the Persian poet Hafez, the curious musings of the French philosopher Alain Badiou and life’s most impossible questions all come together in a play about lovers on a spiritual quest, that apparently has a very specific time frame in which to complete. Siminovitch Prize winners Daniel Brooks and Kim Collier wrote and will perform the new work. April 25 to May 6, at Toronto’s The Theatre Centre.

Mocean Dance

Closing Atlantic Canada’s mainstay company Live Art Dance’s 35th season is a world premiere by Heidi Strauss, often described as the choreographer who “keeps it real.” Expect something iridescent and elegant, with moments of deep physicality, too. These are the hallmarks of one of the country’s most respected modern dancemakers. April 26 to 28, at Halifax’s Dalhousie Arts Centre.