On a recent afternoon in a cramped room on the 17th floor of the Escola de Música da Rocinha, Rafael Eveno was trying to coax order into a corner of the universe that’s more familiar with the opposite. In this aging tower a few blocks from one of the most populous favelas in Rio de Janeiro, Eveno’s tool for the job was a 36-string harp. As student Sophia Rodrigues plucked away at the massive instrument in the seat next to him, 31-year-old Eveno began tapping a beat on his thigh.

Rodrigues soon caught Eveno’s rhythm. He then shifted to tapping out a triple metre with his left hand, leaning over and guiding her with his right. “Music,” he told her in Portuguese, “is sound distributed in time. Those sounds tell a story.”

The aging Lyon & Healy Troubadour harp Eveno uses to teach Rodrigues and his other students also tells a story.

The instrument’s first player was a young Albertan named Gianetta Baril, who found it under the tree Christmas morning in 1970, setting in motion a series of events that would end up with her democratizing this symbol of orchestral extravagance, bringing it to one of the most economically depressed communities in South America.

But the story really begins nearly a century ago in France, before moving to Indiana, then Toronto, then Alberta, then West Germany – then back to Alberta again, before ending, at least for now, in this room overlooking Rocinha.

Eveno’s pupil Rodrigues is one of the nearly 200,000 people in Rocinha trying to get by in a community that’s constantly had to fend off stereotypes of violence, poverty and scant opportunities. Her chief concern, at 18, was her anxiety; her loved ones had begun suggesting she study an instrument, hoping it might help soothe her. In just a few short weeks, it had. She felt more calm, at ease. “This feeling is very emotional,” she said. Soon, she caught the rhythm Eveno was tapping out, and the teacher flashed a smile.

Open this photo in gallery: Sophia Rodrigues learns to play the harp with teacher Rafael Eveno at Escola de Música da Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.Eduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

Were it not for a French virtuoso named Carlos Salzedo, Eveno and Rodrigues would never have connected in the school overlooking the mountainside of Rocinha. Salzedo, who co-founded the International Composers’ Guild with Edgard Varèse, spent the early part of the 20th century innovating harp technique and education. He guided students to play with their arms, wrists and fingers at angles that both produced rich tones and looked pleasing to an audience. And at a concert in Goshen, Ind., in 1949 or 1950, he was introduced to an adolescent harp enthusiast named Judy Loman.

Loman had fallen in love with the harp at age 6, fascinated by the instrument’s look, its elegant blend of curved wood and clean lines. Salzedo’s tutelage eventually brought her to Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music. A few years after that, in 1960, she joined the Toronto Symphony Orchestra as its principal harpist – beginning a four-decade career there that would eventually lead to a Juno Award and membership in the Order of Canada.

Throughout a public-facing career spent performing and recording – including a 1985 album unsubtly titled The Genius of Salzedo – teaching became a major part of Loman’s life. It is, as the now 88-year-old puts it, “a way of expanding your generosity and enjoying yourself at the same time.”

In 1971, Loman received a phone call from a Toronto hotel. A family from Edmonton was in town, with their harp-enthralled daughter, Gianetta, in tow. The Barils convinced Loman to hear their daughter play just six months after the 10-year-old had begun lessons back home.

At 62, Gianetta Baril is still using the harp as a way to connect with people across the country. TIJANA MARTIN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Loman immediately saw that Baril’s physical affinity for the harp was “more than dexterity,” Loman says. “It’s like she was made for that instrument.” So, like Salzedo did for her, she brought Baril under her wing.

The young Albertan began travelling to Toronto a couple times a year to study under Loman. She spent her summers living in Loman’s home, befriending two of her daughters and becoming an unofficial family member.

Baril’s big break came in 1978, when she was 17, at a state dinner in Edmonton to open the Commonwealth Games. The event did not go as planned.

As she performed Handel’s Passacaille before Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their son, the now-disgraced Prince Andrew, a low E string snapped on her harp. Some who were present – including the Queen’s security detail – thought the sound was a gunshot. Baril was so visibly startled that the New York Times reported (incorrectly, she says) that she was “flustered” over Prince Andrew’s attention.

What happened next, however, has taken a far more prominent place in Baril’s recollection of the incident. The Queen approached her afterwards, and told her that Prince Charles had once snapped a cello string during practice, which whipped itself at Prince Edward’s nose. The story defused the tension in the room, and in Baril’s brain.

The Queen’s kindness stuck with Baril for the next 45 years. She’s spent that time paying the kindness forward.

Soon after finishing her studies in the mid-eighties, Baril moved to West Germany with her then-husband, an opera singer. They mostly lived in the western Ruhr region, with a brief sojourn in Nuremberg, where they watched the country’s reunification after the Berlin Wall fell. But her own life in Germany did not parallel the country’s celebration of unity. Her husband eventually “went off and did his own thing,” she says, leaving her with four children to raise.

But she was a quick study, and developed a reputation for sight-reading sheet music that ensured she received no shortage of calls to sub in for ill harpists for last-minute performances. Word of her formidable talents began to spread.

“I never thought that I would want to teach,” she says. “Then a parent in Germany twisted my arm for so long that I thought: We’ll try it for three months, but I don’t think I’ll be a good teacher.”

Turned out that teaching scratched an itch Baril didn’t know was there. When she moved back to Canada in 2001, she was determined to build a full career around the harp. She settled in Calgary. It was an attractive city: not only was it a few hours from her hometown of Edmonton, but there was a dearth of harp players. And teachers.

Open this photo in gallery: The harp Gianetta Baril received for Christmas in 1970 now resides at Escola de Música da Rocinha, in one of the most economically depressed communities in South America.Eduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

She became a prolific “freelancer,” as she tells it, playing chamber music, accompanying orchestras. The decision was pragmatic for another reason. She was still a single parent, needing to make ends meet.

Her career grew thanks to a lifetime of collegiality. Back in 1985, having already established herself as one of the world’s most elite young harpists, Baril attended the International Harp Contest in Israel to show off her talents. She didn’t win, but she did meet and befriend Cristina Braga, a similarly young harpist from Brazil.

They fell out of touch until 2011, when they reconnected at the World Harp Congress. They’d kept a sharp reverence for each other over the 26 years. “She’s just so lovely, so full of energy,” Braga says. She began encouraging Baril to come visit her in Rio de Janeiro.

Baril didn’t bite. She kept teaching around Calgary, and, the next year, decided to establish an annual summer school in Vancouver for harp students from around the world.

“I was getting to the point in my career where I felt a need to carry on the mentorship I had received from Judy – she still plays like a god, it’s unbelievable – but to take that legacy and move forward with it,” Baril says. “How do I make a difference the way Judy did in my own life?”

The summer school brought in dozens of students and teachers from around the world. For a couple years, that included Braga. Each time, she pressed Baril to join her in Rio. Braga had a student who was different from the others, who’d only taken on the harp as an adult – and who could have benefited from the mentorship of another true professional. His name was Rafael Eveno.

Eventually, Baril said yes.

Open this photo in gallery: Rafael Eveno was 22 when he took his first harp lesson, almost a decade older than Baril or Loman were when they dedicated their lives to the instrument.Eduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

Eveno liked helping people; when he moved to Rio de Janeiro from the municipality of Pirassununga in 2012 to enroll at the Federal University there, it was to study psychology and become a therapist. He also decided, after relocating, that he should try to pick up some music lessons again – he had played cello when he was younger. But after seeing an ad for harp lessons, he decided to try that instead. “It was by accident, really,” Eveno says. “But it seemed like a good idea.”

He was 22, almost a decade older than Baril or Loman were when they dedicated their lives to the harp. He was gripped by the instrument’s viscerality, the way the vibrations rippled through his body as he plucked the strings. He dropped psychology to study music almost immediately, vowing to play the harp in some kind of professional capacity.

He didn’t hide that ambition, and soon found himself studying under Braga. “He was a wonderful student,” she says. “It’s not easy for a musician in classical music in Brazil. But he was determined to really be a professional.”

Braga was also about to leave Rio for a lengthy trip to Germany. But it just so happened that Baril had finally agreed to visit, with plans to teach a short, intensive course at the Federal University.

In Eveno, she found a student with an intensity she’d never seen before. After just one lesson, he asked, with all earnestness, “Could I be an international harp soloist?”

It was the kind of question she didn’t want to answer with a yes or no – especially with the language barrier preventing her from conveying the nuanced challenges of working through the ranks of orchestras and other cultural institutions, with all their institutional biases and histories. Yet the conversation that ensued, Baril says, “formed the basis of our relationship.” Eveno had a unique kind of determination. Baril saw potential for the harp to shape his life in a different, maybe even more consequential, way than Eveno himself first intended.

The densely populated favelas of Rocinha, in Rio de Janeiro. Eduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

As Baril made preparations to decamp to Rio, she hoped to spread her love of the harp far beyond the usual world of well-heeled orchestra patrons and students who breezed into university. She knew that Rio’s hastily constructed, densely populated favelas were filled with kids whose economic circumstances didn’t usually allow them to visit conservatories and concert halls. Baril figured some of them might benefit from the harp’s beauty in their lives.

First, she needed actual instruments for them to play. Harps aren’t exactly a high-demand instrument; even strings are hard to come by in many cities. Nor are harps easy to transport. Baril launched a series of concerts called Harping for Harps – “such a kitschy title,” she says with a laugh – and eventually saved up $10,000 to have three 38-string Camac Korrigan harps shipped from Paris. Then a Calgarian donated her a 40-string pedal harp. It came with Baril as oversized luggage, strings loosened to avoid snapping, all wrapped in bubble wrap, packing tape and a crudely folded West Elm box.

Baril broke her pelvis while kite-surfing almost as soon as she arrived in Brazil in early 2015, but she remained undeterred, travelling to schools by Metrô trains, cabs, and crutches. Eventually, after recovering, she found herself at the Espaço Cultural da Grota across the Guanabara Bay from Rio in the city of Niteroi. Its courtyard, painted with shocks of blue and yellow, confers the feeling of an oasis in the middle of the Grota favela. There were a handful of small harps there when Baril arrived, but she soon developed an effusive base of students with enough demand that the school’s staff wound up working with a luthier to make them more, says Lenora Mendes, a co-ordinator there.

As she looked to expand the scope of her work, an informal network of music educators she’d been working with pointed to Rocinha. A few blocks away, staring down the mountain from 17 storeys above the ground, the publicly funded Escola de Música there had a backlog of students who were interested in the towering instrument that Baril commanded.

Open this photo in gallery: The 320-student, five-room Escola de Música da Rocinha has grown and shifted in its three decades, according to former student turned executive co-ordinator Simone Ferreira.Eduardo Martino/The Globe and Mail

To bridge the language and cultural barriers and properly communicate with the kids there, Baril needed a teaching assistant. And like Salzedo saw in Loman, and like Loman saw in Baril, Baril saw in Eveno a genuine devotion to the harp. Not just as a musician, either. He was an intuitive teacher: a good listener, always mentally present, someone who approached students with empathy when they faced challenges in life.

So Eveno became Baril’s teaching assistant. Their first challenge was picking students. There was only space for four, but the demand was twice that. Eveno guided students as Baril watched for their affinity for the harp. The two developed a “visual sign language,” Baril says, signalling to each other which students might best take to the instrument.

Teaching students in the favelas came with its own complexities. Some disappeared when they started high school, struggling to balance two different kinds of education. Girls would become parents at what seemed to Baril as impossibly young ages. Still, the joy of the students who stuck around still sticks with the harpist.

“They can experience something that completely blows open their perspective of what their horizon could be,” she says.

The 320-student, five-room Rocinha school has grown and shifted in its three decades, says Simone Ferreira, a former student who’s now its executive co-ordinator. It had to give away half its space during the pandemic, and some students never returned when it reopened. But she knows how few options kids there have, and keeps the school running because those who show up for its free, publicly funded education can’t help but love it. Bringing harp education to Rocinha was a challenge, Ferreira says, because of the instruments’ sheer size and intricacies, and for the limited pool of teachers. “We never even imagined having a harp,” she says. But once she met Baril and saw all her spirit and energy, Ferreira was happy to let her build a harp program. Now Eveno’s in charge.

Gianetta Baril now drives across North America in a converted van, sharing the joy of the harp by giving shows in parks, on front lawns and other informal venues. She makes one such stop in Toronto on June 30, 2023 to perform for locals. TIJANA MARTIN/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

These days, you’ll find Gianetta Baril in a converted van, sharing the joy of harps in an entirely different way: driving across North America, giving shows in parks, on front lawns, in seniors’ homes, at ferry crossings, churches and schools, her home-slash-vehicle acting in a third capacity as a resonating chamber for her instrument of choice. Above the sliding door, she keeps a photo she took on Good Friday in 2015, of the Christ the Redeemer statue – the towering mountaintop figure that keeps a watchful eye on Rio de Janeiro.

Baril decamped from Rio after five months, returning for short stints seven or eight times before the pandemic, but otherwise let Eveno take over the teaching. “I knew I was not going to be living there permanently – it was very clear to me that if I was undertaking any kind of international development work, I had to have an exit strategy in mind before I even started,” she says. “I was not going to open the door for these kids and then walk away from it.”

Even Baril’s latest endeavour is inspiring former students from Brazil. “You’d think she would stop and go spend time with her grandchildren, but she still goes in a van to travel and share music – that shows, to me, that there’s literally nothing I cannot do,” says Diego Costa, who got to study under Baril in his hometown of Salvador after one of his mentors heard of her work in Rio and asked her to come teach. Costa now studies the harp at Indiana University, not far from where Judy Loman got her start. Baril, he says, helped him “rebuild” his technique, and helped him connect with the harp, which in turn helped him work through anxiety and self-esteem issues. “If I did not have her teaching,” he says, “I wouldn’t be a harpist today.”

Baril’s protégé, Eveno, is still as effusive about the instrument and his teacher as he was when he first began his education nearly a decade ago.

Open this photo in gallery: Ms. Baril chats with a former classmate after performing from her van in a Toronto neighbourhood.Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

With Baril, “we kept the student-teacher relationship throughout the years, with lessons even during the pandemic,” Eveno said in Portuguese on the car ride to the Rocinha school. “Her teaching goes beyond the instrument itself. She taught me how to organize myself, how to teach.”

Then he switched to English. “She taught me that teaching harp is about love.”

Back to Portuguese. “It was one of the big changes in the way I thought about the harp, the way I learned it. She taught me that to teach the harp is a way to connect with people.”

At 62, Baril’s still connecting with others. Sitting in her van on a warm Toronto day this past June, Baril notices a 5-year-old walking down the street stop to gawk at the massive pedal harp fastened to the van wall. It draws her in.

“Have you ever heard a harp before?” Baril asks.

“No,” the girl says shyly.

Baril plucks a rendition of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star, and invites the girl to pluck a string. She tries; it’s difficult, but she gets it on her second attempt. The girl smiles. “It’s so cool.”