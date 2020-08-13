How did a Montreal band get stars Macy Gray and George Clinton to appear on its album? By asking

With its song Baggy Eyed Dopeman, not only does the young Montreal-based modern soul octet Busty and the Bass got the funk, it got the Funkmaster General. If that’s not enough, the guest singer on the group’s hit single Out of Love is a five-time Grammy nominee. In the high stakes battle of landing big-name featured artists, Busty and the Bass is punching well above its weight.
Songs starring “featured” artists are routine on the pop charts today. Of the Top 10 tunes on last week’s Billboard Hot 100, four involved more than one artist on a single song. And that’s not including the just-out scandalous WAP from Cardi B (with help from fellow American rapper Megan Thee Stallion).
Those are chart-baiting cameos though – algorithmic associations and star-power doubling-downs designed for maximum marketing effect. What smaller fry Busty and the Bass has done by getting legacy artists George Clinton and Macy Gray to contribute to its new songs is less corporate, initiated by nothing more than wishful imaginations.
“The thought of getting Macy and George to sing on our album was a pipe dream when we first brought it up,” says Busty and the Bass singer-saxophonist Nick Ferraro. “But to get them is validating for us.”
The Busty band members met during their first week as students in the jazz program at McGill University in 2011. The group, which released its debut album Uncommon Good in 2017, got a boost a year earlier when a video of its live performance of Macy Gray’s 1999 hit I Try was noticed by Gray, who tweeted her endorsement of the cover.
When it came time to record its new album Eddie (out Friday), the band floated the idea of recruiting Gray to sing on the song Out of Love. Because Busty’s producer Neal Pogue had mixed Gray’s 2018 album Ruby, the band had an in. Pogue submitted a demo tape to Gray’s management and, eventually, got Gray into a Los Angeles studio to record her singing the song’s second verse.
“I assumed Macy would want to write her own lyrics,” says Pogue, a prominent American producer-engineer who has worked with everyone from OutKast to Earth, Wind & Fire. “But she loved the demo version and sang it as is.”
Why did A-level Gray lend her inimitable voice to a song by a B-level band? The mutual association with Pogue was important but, mostly, she liked the track.
“Macy’s unique vocal style and her authentic raspy, bluesy touch is always in high demand,” says the singer’s manager Larry Frazin. “We choose guest projects based on if the material compliments her and, ultimately, if the song involved hits a nerve.”
Nerve is what a smaller-name artist needs in asking for vocal help from a higher-status one, but connections are usually key to making it happen. When Busty members wrote a song with George Clinton in mind – he’s the titular baggy-eyed dopeman – they once again enlisted their producer to make it happen.
“George and I both endorse JBL Audio, so I reached out to my JBL rep who in turn reached out to George’s management,” says Pogue. “They were receptive to it.”
Even if an artist and their management is agreeable to a collaboration, logistics often complicate matters. Because Clinton was so busy last year, it took a while to get him to record his part. Same thing with country-pop queen Shania Twain, who duets with up-and-coming Canadian alt-country crooner Orville Peck on his song Legends Never Die off his new EP Show Pony.
“We went back and forth on it with her management for a while, and it felt like it wouldn’t be possible,” Peck says. “But then I met her at the Grammys and she told me how much she loved me and how much she loved my last album and my voice and how much she loved the song I wrote for her.”
Things were smoother for Toronto singer-songwriter Jerry Leger, who enlisted Don Stevenson of the legendary sixties rock group Moby Grape to sing with him on his new single Halfway ‘Til Gone. The two met a few years ago – Stevenson lives in Toronto – and are now friends. When Leger approached him about the song, Stevenson agreed to it immediately.
“He said ‘Fine, count me in,‘ even though he hadn’t heard it yet,” says Leger, who wrote Halfway ‘Til Gone as an Everly Brothers-style duet. “But he trusted me enough to know the song would be up his alley.”
Ultimately, music is industry. The beneficial promotional aspects of a collaboration with a star cannot be dismissed. Macy Gray singing on Busty’s Out of Love raised the song’s profile immediately.
Still, unlike a Drake teaming up with a DJ Khaled, when a Busty and the Bass works with someone above its station, there’s something more altruistic involved.
“With the artists who have been there, there’s a certain generosity amongst them,” says Busty’s Ferraro. “I think someone like George Clinton feels a sense of reciprocity toward younger artists. They’re open to it, and I think that’s not only wild, it’s beautiful.”
