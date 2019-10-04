In photos: Fuelled by music, the Street Boyz represent the refugees of South Sudan

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.
In the sweltering heat, the red ceiling light makes it feel like you’re in an oven. The sound engineer declines the water bottle I offer him and tells the children crowding around his console to keep quiet.
We are in the Turf Recordz studio in Bweyale, Uganda, and T-Chris and Koko De Best are recording a new piece. It’s 45 C, but the music can’t wait.
The story of Taidor Deng Mach, also known as T-Chris, is the story of hundreds of thousands of refugees who, like him, fled South Sudan’s civil war to neighbouring Uganda.
T-Chris is part of a crew of rappers, all from South Sudan, called the Street Boyz. Photojournalist Renaud Philippe and I spent a week with T-Chris’s family and friends in the Kiryandongo district.
Akon and Tupac are the two artists who have had the greatest influence on T-Chris. When war erupted in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, in 2013, his uncle was murdered and he lost contact with the rest of his family. T-Chris left for Uganda to join two of his cousins and their mother.
“From that moment, music became real for me, it became my only activity,” he says.
T-Chris, Koko, Brisko, Baddy Bwoy and the other crew members are scattered all over Uganda and keep in touch through WhatsApp messaging and Facebook. Despite the hardships of life in the camps, music is their priority.
“If you do not believe in yourself through music, you’re just wasting your time,” T-Chris says.
Uganda ranks third among countries hosting the largest refugee populations in the world, and it hosts the most in Africa. Refugees arriving in Uganda have the right to a parcel of land, and a law from 2006 allows them to work and move freely in the community.
T-Chris is a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and says he believes God has a plan for him.
“I have been in really bad situations and I have always asked for help from God,” he says. “He took me to the worst places and I suffered a lot, but he was always there.”
T-Chris’s story is a reminder that there is still a crisis in South Sudan, the youngest democracy in the world. In and outside the country, there are more than 2.3 million migrants waiting for the situation to settle down.
A peace agreement was signed in Addis Ababa on Sept. 12, 2018. Now, refugees are waiting to see if the country stays stable before returning home.