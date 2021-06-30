 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Music

Ishkode Records partners with Universal Music Canada to 'amplify Indigenous voices'

Open this photo in gallery

The husband-and-wife duo of Raven Kanatakta Polson-Lahache and ShoShona Kish, who form the band Digging Roots.

Steve Carty Photographer

A new record label owned and operated by two prominent Indigenous women is striving to “foster and amplify Indigenous voices” under a partnership with Universal Music Canada.

Ishkode Records is led by musicians ShoShona Kish and Amanda Rheaume, founders of the International Indigenous Music Summit.

In their launch announcement, they say the label’s name “Ishkode” means fire in Anishinaabemowin.

The guiding principle of the record label is “Songs for the Eighth Fire,” a reference to the Anishinaabe’s Seven Fires prophecy, which “heralds an epoch of eternal peace when Indigenous peoples and settler communities together build the eighth and final fire of justice and harmony.”

The label says its first release under a distribution deal with Universal will be a single from husband-and-wife duo Digging Roots, comprised of Kish and Raven Kanatakta Polson-Lahache, due on Aug. 5.

Then there will be new music from Rheaume and the first tracks from guitarist and saxophonist Aysanabee, the label’s first signed artist.

