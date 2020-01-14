 Skip to main content

Music

Jann Arden to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Juno Awards

The Canadian Press
Singer-songwriter Jann Arden, seen here in 2016, is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Canadian Press

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Calgary-born artist will celebrate the honour with a live performance at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon on March 15.

Arden launched her multi-platinum career in the 1990s with hits including “I Would Die For You,” “Could I Be Your Girl” and “Insensitive.”

She’s also written a number of memoirs, and launched the semi-autobiographical sitcom “Jann” on CTV last year.

Previous accolades include eight Juno Awards, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal and a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The National Music Centre in Calgary will launch an exhibition on March 20 featuring artifacts and memorabilia from Arden’s career.

