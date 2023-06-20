Open this photo in gallery: John Mellencamp performs at the Dolby Theatre, on March 22, in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello

If you are not trying the patience of your audience, are you even trying?

The great American songwriter and apparent cinephile John Mellencamp prefaced his concert at Toronto’s Massey Hall on Monday with a series of movie clips. Mellencamp, no surprise, favours classic American meditations and neo-Western character studies, including Sidney Lumet’s The Fugitive Kind, Martin Ritt’s Hud, George Stevens’s Giant, John Huston’s The Misfits and Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront.

Mellencamp was not serving popcorn; he was offering context to his songs and to his country. And if rebels played by James Dean, Marlon Brando and Paul Newman were defiant and reckless, perhaps the suggestion is that we should think of Mellencamp similarly.

By the time a scene from A Streetcar Named Desire flickered onto the screen above the stage, though, fans were restless. A collective groan from the crowd was an indication that Mellencamp’s Monday night at the Bijou had gone on far too long.

Right on cue, Mellencamp took the stage, backed by a six-piece band that included a fiddler and an accordionist. Movie-star mannequins – one of them possibly Marilyn Monroe – filled up space around the perimeter, in keeping with the retro vibe. Wearing dark coveralls with rolled-up sleeves, Mellencamp could just as likely have arrived to fill a Studebaker’s tank up as sing a song.

He opened the concert with the 2008 rocker John Cocker: “I don’t accommodate nobody, I just take care of myself.” This was Mellencamp, age 71, doing his best James Dean.

Mellencamp walked back to his amplifier and took a few drags off a cigarette after just one number. A lifetime of smoking has reduced his once limber voice to a craggy baritone of the Tom Waits type. He wears his thinning hair swept back and high, giving him a good two inches of extra stature.

Mellencamp has just dropped a new album, Orpheus Descending, though one would not know it from the set list. He performed only a single song from the record: The Eyes of Portland, another entry into a canon dealing with a disillusionment with his country: “All of these homeless, where do they come from? In this land of plenty where nothing gets done.”

Introducing The Eyes of Portland with the same self-serving story he told The New York Times recently, the Indiana native mentioned he had dined at a restaurant “much too fancy for me.” Mellencamp wants his people to know he’s a regular guy, more chili dog than chicken cordon bleu.

The rendition of The Eyes of Portland was part of a short solo acoustic set that included a pair of songs representing a dreary outlook on aging. “Deep down in your soul, you know you, you got no flame,” Mellencamp sang on 2008′s Longest Days. For his lone chart-topper, 1982′s Jack & Diane, the middle-aged crowd joined merrily in on a disheartening chorus: “Oh yeah, life goes on, long after the thrill of livin’ is gone.”

Although Mellencamp has said that he is not a nostalgic person, he certainly traffics in wistfulness as a songwriter. After a run of Rain on the Scarecrow, Lonely Ol’ Night (inspired by a line from the film Hud, by the way), Pink Houses and others, the show closed with a pair of numbers written from the rear-view mirror.

“We were young, and we were improvin’,” Mellencamp recalled on Cherry Bomb. And on Hurts So Good: “Now that I’m gettin’ older, so much older, I long for those young boy days.”

In the introductory film segment, Mellencamp had talked about his painting, mentioning the “stroke of truth.” One can find them in great films and in great songs, too. The best are hard truths – hurting so good, as he puts it. Mellencamp packs a punch.