Open this photo in gallery: The cover of the album At Newport, an 11-track set by Joni Mitchell, recorded at the Newport Folk Festival in 2022.The Associated Press

Last summer’s surprise set by Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival has been turned into a live album.

Mitchell took the stage alongside Brandi Carlile and friends in her first full-length performance since 2002, performing “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Shine,” “Help Me” and “Come In From the Cold.” She also played a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train.”

On July 28, Rhino Records will release the 11-track live album, “At Newport,” produced by Carlile and Mitchell, with liner notes by noted music writer Cameron Crowe. It will be available on streaming services and a two-LP or two-CD set.

Carlile had been expected to perform at the festival on July 24, 2022, alongside Wynonna Judd, Lucius’ Holly Laessig, Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford and more, but Mitchell was a surprise. Judd, was seen wiping away tears while Mitchell sang 1966′s “Both Sides Now.”

Mitchell has been returning to the public eye since suffering a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015. In June, she will headline a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington.

Mitchell was honored as MusiCares’ Person of the Year during this year’s Grammy festivities and she accepted a Grammy for best historical album. She was also the 2023 recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, and performed a sultry version of “Summertime.”