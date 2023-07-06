Open this photo in gallery: Icelandic singer and guitarist Jon Por Birgisson, aka Jonsi, left, and bassist Georg Holm of Sigur Ros, perform on stage in Sermamagny, France, on June 29.JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP/Getty Images

On a recent morning, Jón Thór Birgisson, who goes by the nom de guerre Jónsi and is the celestial-voiced frontman of the Icelandic band Sigur Rós, was found clandestinely laying on a bench at the Art Gallery of Ontario, taking in his own work.

The installation, titled Hrafntinna (Obsidian), is Birgisson’s sensory re-envisioning of a volcanic eruption that took place near Reykjavik in 2021, and its dimly lit central bench proved an ideal spot for the artist to lie down and, in essence, fade into the background. As he lay there, taking in Obsidian’s 25-minute cycle, nearly 200 speakers offered Birgisson a polyphonic choir of his own plaintive vocalizations, interspersed with crackles of fire; a James Turrell-esque light beamed down muted volcanic hues and the smell of ancient amber permeated the room.

Hidden in plain sight, the artist was present as groups of schoolchildren attempted to stay quiet, lovers quietly held hands and visitors unwittingly lay down next to him. The experience, he recalled shortly thereafter, was “nice to witness.”

Hrafntinna is Birgisson’s first work to be acquired by a public museum and, he explained, he was still getting used to being taken seriously as an artist.

“It’s scary, like, ‘who is this rock musician trying to get into our world?’” he said. “The music world is definitely more about genuine feeling and emotion; the art world is more serious, a little bit more stuffy. I don’t know if that’s good or bad.”

Pausing, he added, “All these worlds are funny.”

Alongside Sigur Rós, which makes achingly beautiful and expressive music to accompany often nonsensical lyrics, Birgisson has been exhibiting his art since the mid 2000s, first as part of the art and music collective Riceboy Sleeps alongside his (romantic and creative) partner Alex Somers and, since 2019, when they parted ways, under his own moniker. He has collaborated with a roster of contemporary art-world luminaries, including the American multidisciplinary artist Doug Aitken and the Icelandic–Danish artist Olafur Eliasson. His solo work, much like his music, is all-encompassing – thematically grand yet intentionally devoid of specifics.

For Hrafntinna, which was originally presented in 2021 as part of a larger exhibition of his work, Birgisson took inspiration from a deeply human emotion: jealousy. Locked down in Los Angeles during COVID, he watched with frustration as Fagradalsfjall volcano in southern Iceland created a “tourist eruption,” one that was picturesque, easily accessible, and relatively harmless, leading friends and family to post photos on social media of the bubbling lava flow.

Once his green eye subsided, however, Birgisson began wondering: What would an eruption sound like? What would it smell like? How would it feel?

“I wanted to understand that imaginary rupture,” he said. “I’ve never witnessed an eruption in my life – just witnessing that pure raw energy of nature.”

Rather than attempt a recreation, Birgisson recast the experience as a conceptual one, rooting it in his own interests and idiosyncrasies.

In lieu of the typical sulphuric fumes, he turned to his budding interest in perfumery, landing on periodic diffusions of 35-million-year-old fossilized amber. And, for the ring of sound, he recalled a treasured memory that grounded him deep in Icelandic tradition.

“Sigur Rós performed a concert in Paris many many, many, many years ago,” he recalled. “We did a performance of an old Icelandic poem called Odin’s Raven Magic and we performed with a choir.”

After the performance, the band and crew were in a celebratory mood. Inspired and more than slightly inebriated, Birgisson offered to buy a round for the entire choir if they would perform his favourite choral piece around him. “So I bought everybody shots and I sat on the ground and there was like 30 people singing to me,” he enthused. “It was amazing!”

For Hrafntinna, which originally arrived with an accompanying solo album, he attempted to recreate the moment with swells of multitracked choral panaches delivered in the round. As with the amber, the intent was to evoke a grounding in place.

“There are a lot of Icelandic choirs in Iceland,” Birgisson explained with a chuckle. “In every small fishing village there’s always a choir.”

This interplay between the actual and the conceptual in Icelandic lore looms large throughout Birgisson’s career both as an artist and composer. As one of the Nordic country’s most prominent exports, and expats, he’s enjoyed interacting with its ancient myths and public perception for nearly three decades.

Considering the place of conceptual and visual art in his musical output, he mused that, if the group had not taken off, he would likely have become a visual or experiential artist.

“We were super young when we started. I’ve been in the band for 28 years!” he said. With a critically acclaimed new album, Ætta, and an orchestral world tour that includes a sold-out show in Toronto this August, it’s unlikely Sigur Rós are set to bow out any time soon – however, Birgisson noted, “we always say this is going to be our last album.”

“The thing with Sigur Rós, and this is kind of unbelievable, is that we sing in Icelandic or a made-up language … And people listen to it, and they make up their own meaning. I think that’s really important,” he noted. “You make something out of nothing.”

The parallels to his art were not lost on him. After all, devoid of the reality of a volcanic eruption, why couldn’t lava smell like amber or sound like choral euphoria?

To this note, he offered only a smile.

“I’m always doing everything for me.”