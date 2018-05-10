Journalists Randy Ray and Mark Kearney preserve stories of forgotten Canadian musical acts

Shoeboxes are not just for shoes, any more than piggy banks are meant for pigs. They are at their best when they hold other things – sometimes precious and sometimes not, the more eccentric the better. What music journalist Randy Ray recently found in a shoebox buried deep in a bedroom closet were forgotten conversations with somewhat forgotten Canadian musical acts from the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The label on the box read “Size 7 medium, black,” but inside was a trove of cassette tapes holding raw, freewheeling chats with everyone from Rich Dodson of the Stampeders to solo artists Charity Brown and Ronney Abramson to members of Mashmakhan, the Bells, the Diamonds, Ocean, Steel River, Fludd and Motherlode.

The interviews, conducted by Ray and fellow journalist Mark Kearney in the late 1980s, were used for newspaper articles eventually compiled in their book As The Years Go By …: Conversations with Canada’s Folk, Pop & Rock Pioneers. Some of them are now available for online listening at CanadianRockTalk.ca.

There are no sit-downs with Joni Mitchell or Neil Young or Gordon Lightfoot. Rather, the interview subjects are lesser-known acts – often the ones who came before Cancon regulations and the ones who came close to significant fame but who weren’t supported by the music industry (such as it was) in their home country.

“It was tough for these guys,” Ray says, speaking from Ottawa. “They couldn’t get airplay and you couldn’t get any action unless you got on CHUM-FM.”

There’s a wistfulness to some of the musicians’ recollections, and, in the case of Skip Prokop of Lighthouse and the Paupers, some clear bitterness. In a phone conversation not intended for broadcast – the late Prokop deals with a barking dog at one point – we hear the frustrations of a talented artist who feels let down by the business. At one point, he rails against the CBC for not including Lighthouse (a progressive rock troupe with hits One Fine Morning and Sunny Days) or the Paupers (a psychedelic rock band who appeared at the Monterey International Pop Festival) in a retrospective music show.

“I had two of the most major groups ever to come out of this country,” says Prokop, who died a year ago. “The Paupers were the first band to be hailed and critically acclaimed in the United States from Canada. Lighthouse was the most different band anybody ever put together in the world. Did you ever see a 13-piece rock orchestra, before or after? We’re talking about real originality and uniqueness. If you can explain to me why that didn’t qualify to be on a show that hailed Canadian talent, I don’t know what does.”

It’s not all sour grapes. Other conversations include Ottawa guitarist Gene Cornish discussing his experience with the Young Rascals. The story behind the Steppenwolf counterculture anthem Born to Be Wild is also recalled. But those discussions seem less interesting and less poignant, and are of less service to the otherwise forgotten heroes.

“The gold rush happened later,” Kearney says. “But it wouldn’t have happened if not for the artists and bands who paved the way.”

Some got the gold and some got the rush. Many of the latter’s stories are now preserved, by the shoebox-ful.

