Arcade Fire performs at the Juno Awards in Vancouver, Sunday, March, 25, 2018. The Montreal group will perform at this year's Junos ceremony in Toronto.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

For its first in-person ceremony in three years, the annual Juno Awards has tapped some serious star power. Marvel actor and Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu will host this year’s ceremony in Toronto, with performers including Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, Mustafa and Arkells set to perform. Ahead of the ceremony, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Junos, including when to tune in, who’s up for the most awards, and a few quick fun, fast facts about the history of Canada’s biggest night in music.

When are the Juno Awards?

This year’s Junos take place on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET. And while the night’s most sought-after trophies, including album and artist of the year, will be handed out at that televised ceremony, the bulk of the trophies will be awarded the night before, at a private gala dinner.

What are the Juno Awards?

Yes, we know: if you’re reading this, you probably already know what the Junos are (but just in case: they’re an annual celebration of the best in Canadian music — a north-of-the-border Grammys, if you will). But did you know that they were named to honour Pierre Juneau, the first chairperson of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)? Or that the awards, which had their inception in 1970, were first known as the Gold Leaf Awards? The Junos have more than 50 years of fascinating cultural history and, ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, you can brush up on your Junos trivia by reading our list of 25 things you didn’t know (or might have forgotten) about the awards.

Where are this year’s Juno Awards taking place?

This year, the Junos will happen at the outdoor Budweiser Stage in Toronto. After two years of cancellations and reconfigurations, which included shifting last year’s 50th anniversary celebrations to a televised format including pre-taped performances and acceptance speeches delivered via webcam, the open-air venue will allow the show to safely go on IRL.

Simu Liu is hosting this year's Juno awards.Evan Agostini/The Associated Press

Who’s hosting this year’s Juno Awards?

The Junos aren’t short on star power this year, least of all when it comes to hosting duties: Marvel actor (and Scarborough native) Simu Liu is slated to act as this year’s master of ceremonies. It’s been a big month for Liu: in addition to the Junos gig, the former Kim’s Convenience star’s memoir, We Were Dreamers, was released on May 3.

Who are this year’s Juno nominees?

As ever, the 2022 Juno nominees are a whos-who of contemporary Canadian music. Singer-songwriter Charlotte Cardin leads this year’s pack with six nominees, including one for artist of the year and album of the year for her gold-certified Phoenix; Cardin has beat out both Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, both of whom are nominated for five awards at this weekend’s ceremony, to score the most nominations out of any artist this year. Also nominated for album of the year this year are JP Saxe for Dangerous Levels of Introspection, Bieber’s Justice, Shawn Mendes’ Wonder and Tate McRae’s Too Young to Be Sad.

Charlotte Cardin is nominated for six Juno awards.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

There are some notable first-timers among this year’s Junos nominees, including a historic recording engineer of the year nomination for Hill Kourkoutis, who becomes the first woman to earn a nomination in the category. Some of this year’s first-time Juno nominees also include rappers Charmaine and Mustafa, and B.C.-born Jayda G who, in addition to netting her first Juno nod this year, earned a Grammy nomination in 2021 for best dance recording for her song Both Of Us.

Who’s performing at this year’s ceremony?

Hot off the release of their seventh album, WE (which the Globe’s Brad Wheeler called the group’s best yet), iconic Montreal indie rockers Arcade Fire will take the stage at this year’s Junos. The night will also feature performances from Avril Lavigne, Mustafa, Haviah Mighty, Tesher, DJ Shub & Snotty Nose Rez Kids, and Charlotte Cardin.

Who is this year’s Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee?

In addition to awarding the best in the year’s new music releases, each year, the Junos award a Canadian performer for their career-long contributions to the country’s music scene. This year’s inductee is three-time Juno winner and Grammy nominee Deborah Cox, who will also be performing at the ceremony.

How can I watch this year’s Junos?

If you’re in Toronto, or nearby, there’s still time to snag yourself tickets to watch the Junos in-person; tickets range in price from $183 for standing-room-only floor seats to $82.93 for general-admission lawn tickets. If at-home viewing is more your speed, the Junos air on CBC, starting t 8 p.m.