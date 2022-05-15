Show host Simu Liu, right, performs with Tesher at the 51st annual Juno Awards in Toronto on May 15, 2022.COLE BURSTON/Reuters

Simu Liu opened the Juno Awards with a showcase of his many skills, from superhero to viral dancer and unwavering Canadian.

The “Shang-Chi” star kicked off Canada’s biggest night in music with a nod to his Marvel persona before launching into his own version of Molson’s famous “I Am Canadian” pledge.

“I grew up on ketchup chips, roti and Jamaican beef patties,” he told the crowd at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. “By the way, it’s pronounced ‘bubble tea,’ not ‘boba’.”

Liu also used the opportunity to get a bit more political, reciting: “Canada is a place where the government is also our drug dealer; and we’re into snowboarding not waterboarding; and where a woman always has the right to choose.”

A few moments later, he joined TikTok star Tesher to perform the viral dance of “Jalebi Baby.”

Early winners included Hamilton rock act Arkells for group of the year, and Haviah Mighty who became the first woman to receive the rap album or EP of the year for “Stock Exchange.”

“This one is for women in hip hop,” she said.

The Junos slated a stacked lineup of Canadian musicians for the first in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

Performances include Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne and leading six-time nominee Charlotte Cardin.

Deborah Cox was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by former Toronto Raptors player Chris Bosh, who told the crowd how her hit “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” left a lasting impression on him.

Then, he introduced a video of congratulations from Cox’s contemporaries, including John Legend, Melanie Fiona, and record executive Clive Davis who first signed her.

“Growing up as a Black girl in Toronto, Canada, this vision seemed intangible,” Cox said as she accepted the honour.

“It wasn’t easy to leave my home but it was necessary. Otherwise, I’m not sure that I’d be standing here this evening. Those rejections became my redirection and only added fuel to my fire.”

This year’s Junos celebration is a first for many nominees, including Vancouver pop singer Jessia, whose four nominations included breakthrough artist.

“The Junos have been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” she shared on the red carpet, adding that she’d always hoped to one day attend the big show.

“I’m really trying to take this moment in and look around and be like, ‘You’re here, you did this.’ The little girl inside of me would be high-fiving her a lot.”

Most of the Junos were handed out Saturday night at an industry event where Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin emerged the big winner with three awards, including artist of the year and single of the year.

Toronto pop artist the Weeknd followed behind with two wins, including contemporary R&B recording for his single “Take My Breath.”