Juno Awards nominees announced; singer Alessia Cara to host

Open this photo in gallery Singer Alessia Cara arrives at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 14, 2019. BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will host this year’s Juno Awards in Saskatoon.

Organizers announced this morning that Cara will helm the show, which will air on CBC from the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on March 15.

The 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., is also nominated for several Junos, including pop album of the year, artist of the year and the Juno Fan Choice honour.

Performers at the 49th Juno Awards will include Daniel Caesar, Lennon Stella, the Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez.

Lanez is also among the acts up for artist of the year, alongside Bryan Adams, Jessie Reyez, and Shawn Mendes.

Honourees at the show will include singer Jann Arden, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“For those of you who were hoping it was someone else like Shawn Mendes, I’m sorry, it is me, you’re stuck with me,” Cara said jokingly after being announced as Junos host at Tuesday’s news conference at CBC’s Toronto headquarters.

“I’m so excited to be a part of Canada’s biggest night in music in this way. This is the first time I’ve been the sole host of anything, so I hope I don’t disappoint.

“My first reaction was, ‘Why?’ And then my second was, ‘No way.’ And then my third was obviously ‘Yes,’ because I’m here. I’m super excited. Thank you to everyone who decided that I can do this.”