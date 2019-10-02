 Skip to main content

Music Juno Awards rejig Indigenous music category to focus on artists instead of albums

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Juno Awards rejig Indigenous music category to focus on artists instead of albums

David Friends
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jeremy Dutcher, the 2019 winner of Indigenous music album of the year, speaks at the Juno Gala Dinner and Awards, in London, Ont., on March 16, 2019.

Geoff Robins/The Canadian Press

Juno Awards organizers are shaking up the Indigenous music category in hopes of putting a bigger spotlight on the artists.

After 25 years of awarding the albums produced by Indigenous creators, the Junos will now consider the broader work of Indigenous musicians within the qualifying year.

As such, what used to be presented as the Indigenous album of the year will be retitled as the Indigenous artist or group of the year award.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes will take effect at the Juno Awards in Saskatoon next March.

The Juno advisory committee for the Indigenous category says the decision was made in recognition of frequent questions they receive from Indigenous artists “who believe they’re submitting to a category meant to shine a spotlight on the accomplishments of Indigenous people.”

For artists to qualify, they must be Inuit, First Nation or Metis, while groups must have at least half of their members from those backgrounds, the organization said.

The committee noted broader conversations have questioned the purpose of the Indigenous category at all.

“We feel strongly that this change will eliminate a lot of the confusion and put us in a better position to explain the need for the category, when challenged,” the organization said in a statement.

Since its introduction in 1994, the Indigenous category has undergone many changes.

Originally called the best music of Aboriginal Canada recording, it was renamed numerous times before the Junos settled on Aboriginal album of the year in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

Two years ago, a committee of Juno organizers moved to rename the category Indigenous music album, in order to reflect the United Nations’ Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People a year earlier.

But its foundation has been seen by some critics as a way to silo Indigenous artists into their own category.

Earlier this year, best Indigenous music album winner Jeremy Dutcher used his acceptance speech at a Junos industry gala to ask his fellow nominees to stand and be recognized.

“All of your work changes this place, and it deserves to be considered outside of this category,” he said.

“Because our music is not niche. Our music is saying something.”

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter