Keith Richards rolls with rare time at home as COVID-19 pandemic forces pause in touring

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

Keith Richards rolls with rare time at home as COVID-19 pandemic forces pause in touring

Mesfin Fekadu
New York
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs at the Desert Trip music festival, in Indio, Calif., on Oct. 7, 2016.

Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Keith Richards is so old-school that when he does his interviews – he’ll do so from a land line.

The Rolling Stones icon isn’t a fan of technology. Years ago he admitted to not owning an iPod when the device was most popular. He’s one of the few people who hasn’t downloaded Zoom during the pandemic. And he doesn’t even own a cellphone.

“I’m not at all hooked in any high-tech internets,” he says. “I don’t even have a (cell) phone, man. I’m talking to you from on a land line. Why would I want a (cell) phone? You crazy?”

Story continues below advertisement

The unbothered 76-year-old rocker has been home for a full year now – a first for Richards, he reveals. He, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts wrapped part of their No Filter Tour in August 2019, and they had plans to hit the road again in May 2020, but things changed following coronavirus outbreak.

“I saw the garden grow, really quite unbelievable,” Richards explains. “Usually I come, it’s spring and suddenly it’s fall when I get back. I spent the whole summer actually admiring the garden and also doing a bit of gardening myself; watering the veggies and the stuff. I got into a more probably normal way of life, which is un-normal.”

While some performers in their seventies, including Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen, fear the pandemic is preventing them from hitting the road during their key years, Richards isn’t too concerned: “I can’t say I feel like a year has been stolen. I’ll just make up for it later.”

“I’m getting antsy,” he admits. “I guess I can take a year off but it’s in the bones. I guess after all these years, it’s in our calling, the body and everything. It’s like, ’Come on, where’s our show, brother?’ It’s kind of a little weird, but at the same time, we’ve all got greater things to deal with at the moment.”

In the meantime, Richards does have something to give his diehard fans that involves live music: On Friday he’s releasing a limited edition box set of his 1988 concert at the Hollywood Palladium recorded during his first solo tour.

“Live at the Hollywood Palladium” will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally, and the show was in support of “Talk Is Cheap,” his first solo album also released in 1988. He’s backed by The X-Pensive Winos, a group of all-star players and good friends, including drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboard player Ivan Neville, singer Sarah Dash and the late Bobby Keys, who played saxophone during the shows.

The tour came at an uncertain time for the Rolling Stones – some thought the group might break up.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Winos came together because of the Stones around ’86 said, there was a definite hiatus. Let’s put it that way,” Richards says, laughing. “It’s understandable, especially in retrospect, after those many years, Mick and I and the whole band (thinking), ‘Is the whole world just the Rolling Stones?’ I suppose it was that kind of feeling. And I think Mick had it more than I did. But at the same time, we did need a break from each other and as it turned out, it was a great help to us both.”

Richards admits being a bandleader allowed him to fully understand what it was like to wear Jagger’s shoes: “I learned so much about what Mick’s job is – about being the front man. That opened my eyes to it.”

“With the Stones, I do a couple of songs anyway, so my appetite was kind of wetted that way. I wasn’t totally foreign to the idea of it. Although, doing the whole show like that, yeah, that’s what I appreciated (about) Mick’s job,” he continued. “It’s a relentless thing being the front man. In the Stones, I can move back and forth, hide behind Charlie or stick my nose up. With the Winos, there’s no retreating.”

Though Richards is currently in the U.S. and Jagger is in Europe, they’ve been in touch and have even traded song lyrics for the new Stones album.

“We kind of got used to that ever since the exile. Having to work at a distance up until they threw us out of England,” he says. “Over the years we’ve figured out how to put our stuff together in different ways. We’re writing stuff now. I think we have about half an album done. We kind of got hung up because of the usual, 2020. I haven’t seen any of the boys since last year. We talk, but I haven’t actually seen them. We can’t finish this album that we’re working on.”

The world got a taste of what the album sounds like with the track “Living in a Ghost Town,” which was written before the pandemic but released during it because the band felt it strongly resonated with the current times.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once the thing hit, I called Mick and said, ‘This ‘Ghost Town’ is so appropriate, man. Let’s put it out.’ We did. It was amazing. It sort of became an anthem in Europe for the whole damn thing, up till now. Let’s say, for wave one,” he says.

“Mick wrote the lyrics,” he adds. “Maybe he’s a prophet, huh?”

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies