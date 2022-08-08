Jhene Aiko was supposed to headline Kultureland Festival on Sunday night in the Toronto area, but the singer did not take the stage after a last-minute venue change.Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

People are comparing Toronto’s Kultureland festival with the doomed 2017 Fyre Festival after videos on social media showed a crowd being trampled while pushing through gates on Saturday. A last-minute change of venue and a string of artist cancellations on Sunday also plagued the event.

An estimated crowd of 2,000 people were left waiting in the heat for hours on Saturday, the first day of the Afro-fusion and R&B festival at the Markham Fairgrounds. The doors open time was 3 p.m., but entry wasn’t permitted until 5:30. There were no performers other than DJs until 10 p.m, when headliner Burna Boy went on stage. Multiple people fainted from dehydration and there was no security in the immediate area to assist the crowd, attendee Ahmed Abdelgadir told The Globe and Mail.

On Sunday, right before the 4 p.m. open time, the show was moved to the Ajax Downs Racetrack 30 minutes away with no transportation provided for ticket holders.

There, fans waited to see Jhené Aiko, who was scheduled to close the two-day event, until they were told to leave at 12:20 a.m. After that announcement, they began chanting “refund” at the stage. On a statement posted to an Instagram story around midnight, Kultureland said Jhené would not be performing because, “her show required a level of visuals that we could not have technically produced in a short period of time.” Earlier in the evening, the festival also stated on social media that StoneBwoy, Firebox, Lojay and Kamo Mphela would not be performing.

Kultureland organizer Ferell Laditi of Code R.E.D Entertainment told The Globe and Mail on Monday that they plan to refund everyone who bought tickets for the second day.

“I’m human,” Laditi said. “Right when we moved the venue, we had every intention to compensate ticket holders. The performance we gave was pretty much for free.”

Tickets ranged from just shy of $200 for presale general admission seats, to more than $400 for two-day VIP packages.

“It was really disappointing,” Abdelgadir said. “There aren’t many big spaces like this for the Black community in Toronto, and for them not to come through with their expensive tickets? Nah, disrespectful.”

Laditi cited “miscommunication” with Markham Fairgrounds and “a number of things we didn’t foresee about logistics” as the reason for the last-minute venue change.

“We didn’t see eye to eye with the venue,” Laditi said. “I’m not pointing fingers. We miscalculated the staffing needed. We take full responsibility and apologize to people waiting in line. It was never our intention. It was not to scam anybody. I know people travelled far and wide for the festival, so it’s not fair for it to get cancelled. Some of the artists still wanted to perform, so in the spirit of still giving the fans a performance, we found a new venue. But safety was our priority.”

Laditi said the organizers knew Aiko’s performance would not go forward at around 6 or 7 p.m., but could not make the announcement until going through proper legal channels.

“Jhené was very accommodating,” Laditi said. “She wanted to perform at the new venue. We spent months figuring out the logistics, the set up, but we couldn’t get it to the new venue in time.”

Markham Fairgrounds did not respond to request for comment.

Several Canadian festivals experienced issues this weekend. Montreal Pride Parade was cancelled last-minute because of low staff numbers, and bad weather caused a temporary evacuation at Boots and Hearts in Burl’s Creek, Ont. In Toronto, both Kingstonfest and Jerkfest had water and food shortages, with the former also experiencing technical difficulties, several health and safety issues including overcrowding, and long waits for performances. Multiple concerts in the city have been cancelled this summer, including The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes. The final day of Drake’s OVO Fest also had to be rescheduled, and finally went ahead on Saturday.

