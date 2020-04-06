 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Music

Lady Gaga, advocacy group announce One World: Together At Home television special

Mesfin Fekadu
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35-million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.

Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced “One World: Together At Home,” a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement … and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during a news conference Monday.

The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.

Gaga said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: “Put your wallets away … and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve.”

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host “One World: Together At Home,” which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish’s producer-brother, Finneas.

Joel Plaskett performed a livestream concert with The Globe to help entertain and connect people isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

