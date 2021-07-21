 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Music

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Jazz drummer Jerry Granelli, known for his work on A Charlie Brown Christmas, dies at 80

Victoria Ahearn
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jazz drummer Jerry Granelli sits in his studio in Halifax, on Dec. 21, 2010.

ANDREW VAUGHAN/The Canadian Press

Halifax-based jazz drummer Jerry Granelli, known for his work on the beloved 1965 TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” has died.

His son, musician J. Anthony Granelli, says the San Francisco-born percussionist died yesterday morning surrounded by friends and caregivers at his home in Halifax.

He was 80.

Story continues below advertisement

The New York-based Granelli says his father suffered from a bout of internal bleeding in late December and spent months in hospital undergoing treatments that uncovered and exacerbated underlying health issues.

Granelli is survived by his three children, who live outside of Canada, and five grandchildren.

The self-described sound artist created music for the TV adaptation of Charles Schultz’s “Peanuts” comic strip as a part of the Vince Guaraldi Trio.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies