Seven dances, one Anthem: Watch modern takes on Leonard Cohen’s classic Canadian song

We turn to the arts to move us: to uplift, transport, provoke. But during this time of crisis, so many large and small cultural institutions have gone dark, so many voices diminished.

Turning to Canada Day, though, it’s time to celebrate the resilience of Canadian culture, so The Globe and Mail and nine leading organizations have collaborated on a video project. The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has arranged and performed the Leonard Cohen song, Anthem, whose poignant lyrics about finding hope at a time of tribulation are sung by three artists from the Canadian Opera Company. Seven dance companies from across the country have also participated: the Atlantic Ballet, Les Grandes Ballets Canadiens de Montréal, the National Ballet of Canada, Red Sky Performance, Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dancers, the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and Ballet BC.

“There is a crack in everything,” writes Cohen, whose lyrics from this 1992 song have recently become a social-media prayer. “That’s how the light gets in.”

National Ballet of Canada

CREDITS • Choreography: Alysa Pires • Dancer: Alexander Skinner • Videographer: Christina Skinner The Globe and Mail

Ballet BC

CREDITS • Dancer/choreographers: Kirsten Wicklund, Kiana Jung, Kiera Hill, Juan Duarte, Emily Chessa, Emily Klukas • Video editing: Peter Smida The Globe and Mail

Banff Centre

CREDITS • Choreographer: Troy Emery Twigg • Dancer: Kevin Jesuino • Elder: Celestine Twigg • Videographer: Kyla Jacobs • Additional thanks to: Erin Brandt-Filliter, Christine Majer The Globe and Mail

Winnipeg’s Contemporary Dance

CREDITS • Dancer/choreographer: Carol-Ann Bohrn • Dancers: Jolene Bailie, Warren McClelland, Shawn Maclaine The Globe and Mail

Red Sky Performance

CREDITS • Dancer/choreographer: Miyeko Ferguson • Videographer: Kiarash Sadigh The Globe and Mail

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens de Montréal

CREDITS • Dancer/choreographer: Vanesa Garcia-Ribala Montoya • Dancers: André Santos, Stefano Russiello, Anna Ishii, Tatiana Lerebours, Hamilton Nieh The Globe and Mail

Atlantic Ballet Atlantique Canada

CREDITS • Choreographer: Igor Dobrovolskiy • Dancers: Irina Lerman, Olga Petiteau, Stéphanie Audet, Biel Torra Matamala, Thomas Finnigan-Badrock, Eldiyar Daniyarov • Technical director: Shawn Donellsen • Videographer: Sergiy Seniv The Globe and Mail

Music and production credits

Toronto Symphony Orchestra

First violin: Jonathan Crow, Amanda Goodburn • Second violin: Paul Meyer, Sergei Nikonov • Viola: Victor Fournelle-Blain, Ivan Ivanovich • Cello: Joe Johnson • Bass: Jeffrey Beecher, Dave Longenecker • Flute: Julie Ranti • Oboe: Keith Atkinson • Clarinet: Eric Abramovitz • Bassoon: Darren Hicks • Horns: Neil Deland, Christopher Gongos, Nicholas Hartman • Trombone: Vanessa Fralick • Harp: Heidi Bearcroft • Percussion: Charles Settle, John Rudolph Music by Leonard Cohen

Canadian Opera Company

Tenor: Matthew Cairns • Sopranos: Anna-Sophie Neher, Midori Marsh Lyrics by Leonard Cohen

Editing and production

Editor: Patrick Dell • Assistant editor, sound mixing: Lucas Waldin • Digital design: Evan Annett • Producer: Craig Offman

