Lizzo headlines 2020 Grammy nominees, a list with plenty of newcomers

Open this photo in gallery Lizzo performs at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Oct. 19, 2019. Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press

Hindsight is said to be 20/20, but when it comes to the 2020 Grammy Awards, it’s all about the future, with newcomers making the most noise. Detroit breakout artist Lizzo scored the most noms with eight, including nods in each of the four major categories: Record of the Year and Song of the Year (Truth Hurts), Album of the Year (Cuz I Love You) and Best New Artist.

Fellow fresh faces Billie Eilish and Old Town Road phenom Lil Nas X both earned six nominations, with the 17-year-old Californian Eilish grabbing nods in all of the big four categories. Following closely behind are singers Ariana Grande and H.E.R., each in the running for five awards.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X are all first-time nominees.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the Canadian artists making travel plans for Los Angeles is Shawn Mendes, the pride of Pickering, Ont., who grabbed the third Grammy nomination of his young career for his collaboration with the Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello on their single Senorita, eligible in the pop duo or group performance category. At the 2019 Grammys earlier this year, Mendes was up for top song (In My Blood) and Best Pop Vocal Album (for his self-titled LP), but failed to convert either nomination into a statuette. That Senorita failed to earn a Record or Song of the Year nomination is a surprise.

There is no Canadian representation in the big four categories.

Other homegrown hopefuls include Toronto singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, who picked up his fourth career nomination for the song Love Again with American singer Brandy, in the Best R&B Performance category. Two-time Juno winner Jessie Reyez earned her first Grammy nom for Being Human in Public, in consideration as the year’s trop urban contemporary album. As well, British Columbian crooner Michael Bublé was shown love for Love, judged as one of the five Best Traditional Pop Vocal Albums. He’ll compete against illustrious contenders Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Barbra Streisand and Elvis Costello.

Alberta-based group Northern Cree snagged a regional-roots nomination for When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs. Nova Scotian soprano and conductor Barbara Hannigan, whose album Crazy Girl Crazy won her a Grammy in 2018, this time around is part of the best opera recording nominee Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence.

Hip hop superstar Drake rides shotgun on a pair of 2020 nominations. He’s a featured artist on Chris Brown’s No Guidance (up for Best R&B Song) and Rick Ross’s Gold Roses (top rap tune). Drake producer Noah Shebib also contributed to Brown’s No Guidance.

Drake went into the 2019 Grammys with seven nominations, second only to Kendrick Lamar’s eight, but left with only one award. He caused a stir with his acceptance speech for his winning rap song God’s Plan. “If you have people singing your songs, word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown,” the rapper said, "you don’t need this right here, you’ve already won.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26.