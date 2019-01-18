With Drake and the Weeknd carrying its banner, Toronto’s hip-hop scene has shot to global prominence – but, to channel city icon Kardinal Offishall, ol' time habits die hard.

When Nicki Minaj tweeted about the double-standard that applies to women in the hip-hop industry, she was echoing what many female MCs have known for years – that it is hard to get your dues as a woman in the music world. Eve, the Grammy-award winning rapper, called hip-hop “a male-dominated business.” Speaking to women, she added, “we need to keep putting our voice out there.”

But now, as Toronto’s long-flourishing scene becomes mainstream, we are finally hearing these voices: Female, queer and trans talents are in ascendance. In 2017, the fiery Tasha the Amazon was the first female DJ to win best hip-hop video at the Much Music Video Awards. DJ Lissa Monet played for VIPs on some dates of Beyonce’s Formation album world tour. Rapper DijahSB continues to bring a unique swagger to the stage while delivering lines about queer love and mental health. Powerhouse rap group the Sorority exude a playful brand of feminism, with lines such as “Please don’t be that guy, assuming that we’re all the same/I cannot be controlled and no, I don’t need to be tamed.”

And Kiana (Rookz) Eastman, the 30-year-old founder and director of Sandbox Studios in Toronto’s east end, is among the artists trying to stop the usual brain drain of homegrown talent heading south. With credibility earned from working alongside New York superstar Cardi B, and emerging artists such as R&B singer Faiza, she’s encouraging Toronto’s urban-music landscape to be more inclusive and helping musicians build each other up.

The up-and-comers profiled here are standouts not simply because they defy the stereotype of a hip-hop artist. Their work speaks for itself: They are homegrown talent, plain and simple.