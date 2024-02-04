Open this photo in gallery: Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell accepts the award for Best American Roots Performance on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

Montreal folk singer Allison Russell has landed her first Grammy Award.

The musician picked up best American roots performance for her song “Eve Was Black.”

Russell accepted the award during a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the 94 Grammys are handed out.

She thanked fellow musician Brandi Carlile for kicking open the doors of folk and Americana music to an array of new and diverse artists.

“I love our community,” Russell said from the stage.

“All Americana, all of us – all colours, all ages, all abilities, all orientations, all genders. It’s for everybody and I love y’all.”

This is the first win for Russell who has amassed eight Grammy nominations over the past three Grammys ceremonies.

She is set to perform alongside Joni Mitchell at the 66th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, which air tonight on Citytv and CBS.

Other Canadian nominees this year include Drake who competes with his record “Her Loss,” made in partnership with Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Serban Ghenea, the Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard known for mixing albums for the stars, competes in several categories for his work with artists that include Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.