Open this photo in gallery: Michie Mee is a pioneering Toronto based hip hop artist who has been inspiring women in the field for over 3 decades. June 9, 2023Jorian Charlton/The Globe and Mail

Five decades after hip-hop’s emergence, women are both at the genre’s forefront and still held back from participating to the same extent as men. Even the female pioneer behind Canada’s formal entry into the genre, who’s watched opportunities widen in her 35-year career, says there’s a long way to go.

“The industry should pay women what they’re worth,” says Michelle (Michie Mee) McCullock, who in 1988 became the first Canadian rapper to sign a major U.S. label deal, with First Priority and Atlantic Records, and built a career blending hip-hop, dancehall and reggae. “More opportunity could be given – more positions of choice and power.”

On Wednesday, Michie Mee will appear at Ladies First!, an event honouring Canadian women in hip-hop to kickstart the summer of the genre’s 50th anniversary at Artscape Daniels Launchpad in Toronto. Though hip-hop is now indisputably pop music’s centre of gravity, and artists such as Haviah Mighty and Backxwash have taken home the coveted Polaris Music Prize in recent years, the genre remains thoroughly dominated by cis men.

Organized by Honey Jam, an artist-development program for women, Ladies First! seeks to both be a celebration of the women who’ve shaped hip-hop, a corrective to the many conversations that omit those women and a call for greater representation in the genre’s future.

Ebonnie Rowe launched Honey Jam in part to combat misogyny in the industry worldwide, first with a focus on hip-hop before expanding it to other genres. Twenty-eight years later, she still does not see an equal path to success for all women in hip-hop. In today’s music market, she asks, “Where are the Lauryn Hills? Where is the female parallel to Kendrick Lamar? They exist, but why aren’t they getting that level of acclaim?”

Women have been key to many of hip-hop’s formative moments. When DJ Kool Herc inadvertently created the genre by blending records’ drum breaks at a party in the Bronx in 1973, he pulled it off at a party thrown by his sister, Cindy Campbell – who was also a graffiti artist and breakdancer, and continues to champion hip-hop history.

The first mainstream hip-hop hit, Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang, wouldn’t have hit the charts if Sylvia Robinson hadn’t co-founded New Jersey’s Sugar Hill Records. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was the first hip-hop album to win the Grammy for Album of the Year after the genre spent many years relegated to its own specific categories. And Toronto’s Haviah Mighty was the first rapper to take home the Polaris Music Prize 13 years after it was founded.

But hip-hop is more than just rapping. Its origins celebrate four core elements: rapping (or emceeing), DJing, breakdancing and graffiti — and some argue there’s a fifth, with beatboxing. Honey Jam’s event on June 14 will pay tribute to the primary four, both on a panel moderated by Keysha Freshh about women’s experiences in hip-hop, and in showcasing each art form.

Toronto and Montreal street dancer and choreographer Diana (Fly Lady Di) Reyes, who is co-ordinating the crew of b-girl dancers for the Honey Jam event, points out that hip-hop has in many ways defined itself by breaking barriers. Dancing is key to that: “It’s a way of expressing that can’t be articulated with words,” Reyes says.

But for a genre forged in the streets of New York that has lifted many Black and other disproportionately low-income artists into economic security and wealth, the otherwise barrier-breaking genre still tends to view women through a far different lens than men.

“We have to look nice — everything down to earrings, eyelashes, hair. Whereas men can literally roll up in a T-shirt and jeans and cap, and no one will literally say anything to them,” Reyes says. Even as an established professional, she adds, “We’re still looked at through a lens of aesthetic scrutiny in a way that men will never have to undergo. It’s really up to us women to keep performing, keep contributing, keep our voices loud, and stay heard.”

“Everybody has to be shiny and glossy, or you’re just not worthy of a conversation,” Rowe says.

The long-time Toronto DJ and radio host DJ MelBoogie (Melissa Langley), who will moderate the Ladies First! Panel, agrees. “There’s a lot more attention to how we’re dressed and presented to the world,” she says. Female DJs are a rarity. “I’m used to being one of one,” DJ MelBoogie says.

EGR, a Toronto visual artist specializing in graffiti murals, will showcase her work at the Honey Jam event, selling prints and custom spray cans, and creating a live work of art for the crowd. “Machismo exists in all cultures and genres,” she says, but seeing female artists work as she rose to prominence inspired her to keep going. “It’s about claiming space, not accepting limitations or playing small and rising above. I have felt it a responsibility to show up and be present. Supporting and championing other women is also integral and empowering.”

For Michie Mee, Ladies First! is as much a chance to celebrate the history of women in hip-hop as it is to set the bar higher for better representation. She’s watched the genre’s Canadian contingent explode from a Toronto-centric scene to a national one, and seen women – slowly – move into crucial positions on the industry side, too. But there’s still work to do. “We get to shine, from the Canadian women’s perspective,” she says. “It just gives us reason to yell and make noise and get attention.”