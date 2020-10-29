Music venues facing sky-high insurance rates, if they can get a policy at all

Clark Bryan owns Aeolian Hall in London, Ont. On top of all the other calamities facing him during the live-music shutdown, his insurance premiums were just jacked up by 20 per cent. “It’s like kicking the wounded,” he said. Still, he considers himself lucky. Many venue owners whose policies expired during the pandemic are having trouble getting any new ones offered to them at all.
The just-published report Re:Venues – A Case and Path Forward for Toronto’s Live Music Industry details the pressing issues facing live-music venues. Although the two-year study commissioned by the Canadian Live Music Association focuses on the country’s largest city, many of the problems it cites affect venues across Canada. One of those is insurance premiums, and the issue predates COVID-19.
“Many venues have reported increasing challenges in securing competitive quotes for insurance renewals in recent years,” the report reads. “With pressure already mounting due to escalating taxes, insurance renewal and the lack of competition in the insurance marketplace may pose an existential threat to already financially precarious venues.”
Bryan is a concert pianist who took himself off the road 16 years ago to buy and operate Aeolian Hall, a non-profit facility in a historic building he uses to present community programming and indie-music touring acts. Although he says his insurance broker is “amazing” and “really went to bat for us,” he’s frustrated by the large increase in premiums.
“We’ve had no claims,” he said. “If we had, our brokers told us our rates would have gone up even more. I mean, what’s going on here?”
What’s going on is that music venues are lumped into a high-risk hospitality industry classification that includes adult entertainment and night clubs. Another factor involves the high attrition rate of music venues, particularly in Toronto, where escalating rents forced music rooms to close even before the crippling restrictions on live shows during the pandemic.
It’s all leading to a perfect storm for long-struggling venue owners, and the situation is dire. “The Dakota Tavern now faces a one-month countdown to permanent closure if the insurance issue cannot be resolved,” Stephen Reid, owner of the Toronto venue, said on a recent Facebook post.
Liability insurance is required with commercial leases in Toronto. Venue owners who can’t get policies face eviction.
“The industry term for what’s happening now is a hard market, and it’s been that way for two or three years now," said broker Danish Yusuf, chief executive officer of the Toronto-based Zensurance. “As insurers are pulling out of expensive, risky sectors, the pricing power of those who remain is so much more. If they do underwrite a music venue at all, they raise the rates.”
Which is what happened to Lisa Zbitnew, owner-operator of the Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto and the Bronson Centre Music Theatre in Ottawa. “Our insurance for the Phoenix has increased by 400 per cent since 2014,” she said. “We’re deemed a high-risk business, even though we operate very safely.”
Toronto venue operators have bonded together to form Love You Live, a collective that represents 29 local clubs, including the storied Horseshoe Tavern, the Dakota and the Phoenix. The group lobbies government bodies, works with the Toronto Film and Music Office and recently had a private Zoom meeting with provincial Minister of Finance Rod Phillips about live-music liability insurance.
The group’s voice and the actions of others such as the Canadian Live Music Association are producing results. Toronto’s city council this week endorsed a number of recommendations that originated with the Toronto Music Advisory Committee, a group with industry stakeholders, that included exploring options for a group insurance program that would spread the risk for insurers and reduce the costs for venue owners by buying in bulk.
And on Thursday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) announced the creation of a new “action team” in Ontario that will initially focus on the province’s hospitality sector to help find insurance solutions for small businesses, including live music venues. The member companies of the IBC make up 90 per cent of the property and casualty insurance market in Canada.
It’s a start. But some view the insurance problem as part of a larger issue of the perceived worth of the arts in general, and live music in particular. “This has been a very challenging time,” Aeolian Hall’s Bryan said. "I think it reflects the values we have in our culture in our society that tends to radiate down from the people in power.
“The arts has always been that superfluous commodity after you do the important things. With COVID hitting, we’re really seeing that more starkly.”
