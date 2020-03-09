Neo-classical pianist Alexandra Stréliski carves out a niche among more pop-oriented Juno nominees

Open this photo in gallery Montreal pianist ​Alexandra Stréliski​ is nominated for three Juno Awards. Jerry Pigeon

At a recent sold-out concert at Théâtre Maisonneuve in Montreal, the neo-classical pianist Alexandra Stréliski stated her mission early on. “I hope this show will allow you to unhook, relax, breathe and dream a little,” she said. It is a simple goal the Montreal composer aspires to, which is to provide a real-time soundtrack to the lives of her listeners. "They’re experiencing things, and I’m told my music accompanies them through it,” Stréliski told The Globe and Mail before she made the trip to Saskatoon for this year’s Juno Awards.

Stréliski is 35, a young age relatively, but not when it comes to being nominated for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, one of the three awards she’s up for. She’s well known in Quebec (and Europe), but more of a mystery to anglophone Canada. Her other Juno nominations are for Instrumental Album of the Year and, a biggie, Album of the Year. The latter nomination is striking, given that her solo piano romanticism is not usually placed in the same league as the pop music made by her fellow nominees Alessia Cara, Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams and rapper Nav. So, the questions: Who is Stréliski? Where did she come from? And where is she going?

The background: Growing up in Paris and Montreal, Stréliski remembers falling asleep listening to Glenn Gould playing Bach and being struck by Gould’s faint humming under the music. “It had an impact, the imperfection, the individualism,” Stréliski explains. “You can hear the guy behind the piano.” She went on to study music at Collège international Marie de France, McGill University and Université de Montréal. Listening to her wistful cinematic melodies, one could guess that her inspirations include Chopin, Satie and the minimalist film composer Michael Nyman. But System of a Down? Led Zeppelin? “I went through a metal phase,” she says.

The ascent: Stréliski was composing for commercials when she quietly released her first album, 2010′s Pianoscope. She gained lightning-bolt exposure on March 2, 2014, when her affecting composition Prelude was played at the Academy Awards during the montages for the heavily nominated Dallas Buyers Club, a film by Jean-Marc Vallée. The Quebec director also used Stréliski compositions in 2016′s Demolition, 2018′s HBO miniseries Sharp Objects and the trailer to the hit series Big Little Lies. Her second album Inscape was released in the fall of 2018 on Montreal’s Secret City, the boutique label home to beloved indie artists including Patrick Watson, Basia Bulat and the Barr Brothers. The album topped the Quebec sales charts for more than a month and won her three major Félix awards in 2019. “My career has sort of exploded,” Stréliski says.

The future: Along with Daniel Caesar, the Glorious Sons, Tory Lanez and Lennon Stella, Stréliski will perform during this year’s Juno telecast, a gala normally given to flying Nelly Furtados, not solo pianists. “We’ll see how they respond,” the Montrealer says. “I suspect it will be nerve-racking for me.” Stréliski would like to compose for films in the future, part of a “hybrid” career that will keep her on concert stages. She’s clearly tapped into an audience that craves the calm evocations and pleasing melodies of other blossoming pop-classical pianists such as Jean-Michel Blais and Chilly Gonzales. “I think that showing up on stage alone with a piano and expressing personal emotions, that is a vulnerable state to put yourself in,” Stréliski says. “In the end, I think my music is vibrating on some sort of human need.”

The 2020 Juno Awards will be broadcast on CBC platforms live from Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre on March 15, 8 p.m.

