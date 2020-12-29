New Year’s Eve online concerts: Broken Social Scene dines in, Justin Bieber rocks out, and Kiss says bye-bye in Dubai

Open this photo in gallery Broken Social Scene. Richmond Lam/Handout

In-person concerts will come back eventually, but their return will not signify the end of the livestreamed online versions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are virtual concerts here to stay, they will likely thrive in more sophisticated (and expensive) ways.

The schedule of extravagant online New Year’s Eve shows are a harbinger of things to come. Canadian indie-music icons Broken Social Scene, for example, will headline a pre-taped “Big Night In” concert and event that includes gourmet dinner-kit options for fans of euphoric widescreen rock and elegant repasts.

Participating restaurants include Mercer Tavern in Edmonton, Mallard Cottage in St. John’s, Gare de l’Est in Toronto and many others in every province and territory. Packages range in price from $19.95 (for the show alone) to more than $200.

Veteran rockers Kiss will don high heels and makeup for a live extravaganza from the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai that promises to be something far beyond the laptop-camera specials on Facebook that first arose from the ashes of the live concert crash this past spring.

Kiss partnered with concert-film presenters Landmarks Live for a US$10-million spectacle mounted on a 250-foot stage. “We ripped out 70 palm trees to do it,” show director Dan Catullo told Variety magazine. “We put this massive stage right up at the edge of the pool. And the pool itself is being incorporated as part of the set where we’re actually going to put flames in it and light it on fire. And then Paul’s gonna fly to the other side of the stage, which is the other side of the pool. It’s pretty wild.”

Pretty wild – and pretty pricey for those willing to pony up US$999.99 for a Platinum VIP package that includes a grab bag of “limited edition” Kiss paraphernalia.

Which isn’t to say that all online concerts will set you back a grand. A selection of 2020 send-off concerts from the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dog and others come in a variety of forms and at a wide range of ticket prices. (All times Eastern Standard.)

Justin Bieber: The pop star presents his first live concert since 2017. For US$25, Beliebers can log on to the show that begins at 11 p.m., with two re-airings on Jan. 1.

Broken Social Scene: The three-hour pre-taped concert (with guests Ruby Waters, Shantel May and Moscow Apartment) streams at 8 p.m. and is co-presented by SaveHospitalityCA, an advocacy group for the Canadian hospitality industry. The $19.95 ticket includes a $5 donation to a restaurant of your choice; dinner packages with participating eateries range in price.

Kiss: “We have never been known for our subtlety and we’re not going to start now,” Kiss singer-guitarist Paul Stanley told Variety magazine. So, a live event from Dubai features 50 cameras, 360-degree views and enough pyrotechnics to blow up a small country, if not a horrible 2020. Tickets range from US$39.99 to $999.99 for a show that airs live at noon, Dec. 31, with replays available.

Snoop Dogg: The rapper and spliff enthusiast hosts an event with an 11 p.m. start time that offers “live performances, crazy stunts, surprise guests and an epic countdown. It’s free, but reservations are required.

The Jungle Show: Blues fans in Austin, Tex., can attend the show in person at the famed Antone’s club, in a reduced capacity setting. Everybody else can watch Jimmie Vaughan, Canada’s Sue Foley and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons from the comfort of their own home, starting at 8 p.m. (uplinked at other times in different time zones), at prices starting at US$25.

Begonia: The soulful Winnipeg songstress presents an interactive ringing in of 2021 with a live concert followed by the release of the audio of her new live album, Begonia – The Fear Tour (Live). It starts at 8:30 p.m., with tickets priced at a mod est $15.

