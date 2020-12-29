New Year’s Eve online concerts: Broken Social Scene dines in, Justin Bieber rocks out, and Kiss says bye-bye in Dubai

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

New Year’s Eve online concerts: Broken Social Scene dines in, Justin Bieber rocks out, and Kiss says bye-bye in Dubai

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Broken Social Scene.

Richmond Lam/Handout

In-person concerts will come back eventually, but their return will not signify the end of the livestreamed online versions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only are virtual concerts here to stay, they will likely thrive in more sophisticated (and expensive) ways.

The schedule of extravagant online New Year’s Eve shows are a harbinger of things to come. Canadian indie-music icons Broken Social Scene, for example, will headline a pre-taped “Big Night In” concert and event that includes gourmet dinner-kit options for fans of euphoric widescreen rock and elegant repasts.

Participating restaurants include Mercer Tavern in Edmonton, Mallard Cottage in St. John’s, Gare de l’Est in Toronto and many others in every province and territory. Packages range in price from $19.95 (for the show alone) to more than $200.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran rockers Kiss will don high heels and makeup for a live extravaganza from the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai that promises to be something far beyond the laptop-camera specials on Facebook that first arose from the ashes of the live concert crash this past spring.

Kiss partnered with concert-film presenters Landmarks Live for a US$10-million spectacle mounted on a 250-foot stage. “We ripped out 70 palm trees to do it,” show director Dan Catullo told Variety magazine. “We put this massive stage right up at the edge of the pool. And the pool itself is being incorporated as part of the set where we’re actually going to put flames in it and light it on fire. And then Paul’s gonna fly to the other side of the stage, which is the other side of the pool. It’s pretty wild.”

Pretty wild – and pretty pricey for those willing to pony up US$999.99 for a Platinum VIP package that includes a grab bag of “limited edition” Kiss paraphernalia.

Which isn’t to say that all online concerts will set you back a grand. A selection of 2020 send-off concerts from the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dog and others come in a variety of forms and at a wide range of ticket prices. (All times Eastern Standard.)

Justin Bieber: The pop star presents his first live concert since 2017. For US$25, Beliebers can log on to the show that begins at 11 p.m., with two re-airings on Jan. 1.

Broken Social Scene: The three-hour pre-taped concert (with guests Ruby Waters, Shantel May and Moscow Apartment) streams at 8 p.m. and is co-presented by SaveHospitalityCA, an advocacy group for the Canadian hospitality industry. The $19.95 ticket includes a $5 donation to a restaurant of your choice; dinner packages with participating eateries range in price.

Kiss: “We have never been known for our subtlety and we’re not going to start now,” Kiss singer-guitarist Paul Stanley told Variety magazine. So, a live event from Dubai features 50 cameras, 360-degree views and enough pyrotechnics to blow up a small country, if not a horrible 2020. Tickets range from US$39.99 to $999.99 for a show that airs live at noon, Dec. 31, with replays available.

Story continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg: The rapper and spliff enthusiast hosts an event with an 11 p.m. start time that offers “live performances, crazy stunts, surprise guests and an epic countdown. It’s free, but reservations are required.

The Jungle Show: Blues fans in Austin, Tex., can attend the show in person at the famed Antone’s club, in a reduced capacity setting. Everybody else can watch Jimmie Vaughan, Canada’s Sue Foley and ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons from the comfort of their own home, starting at 8 p.m. (uplinked at other times in different time zones), at prices starting at US$25.

Begonia: The soulful Winnipeg songstress presents an interactive ringing in of 2021 with a live concert followed by the release of the audio of her new live album, Begonia – The Fear Tour (Live). It starts at 8:30 p.m., with tickets priced at a mod est $15.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies