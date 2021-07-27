Opera Atelier’s new season flies with an Angel and Measha Brueggergosman

During Opera Atelier’s 2021-22 season, an Angel gets its wings, The Resurrection is revived and a return to in-theatre performances is in the cards. The Toronto-based company dedicated to baroque opera and ballet will mix streamed films with live productions at Koerner Hall for a hybrid 36th season.
The highlight is a film presentation of Angel, the fully staged culmination of the company’s commissions of three works by composer Edwin Huizinga: The Eye and Eye’s Delight (featuring Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman and the Artists of Atelier Ballet); Inception (with contemporary choreography by Tyler Gledhill) and The Angel Speaks (featuring Ottawa-born soprano Mireille Asselin, the American baritone Jesse Blumberg and the Artists of Atelier Ballet).
The Angel project first took flight in 2017 at the Royal Chapel in Versailles, where Opera Atelier was invited to participate in the official Canada 150 celebrations in France.
“At long last, we are able to realize this project in its entirety with a stellar international roster of artists,” said founding co-artistic director Marshall Pynkoski in a press release.
Directed by Canadian filmmaker Marcel Canzona, the 70-minute production premieres Oct. 28 and will be available until Nov. 12.
Angel marks the company’s first collaboration with Afrocentric music specialists the Nathaniel Dett Chorale, under the direction of Brainerd Blyden-Taylor. The film includes additional music by Jean-Philippe Rameau, William Boyce and Matthew Locke, as well as Summer 1 and Winter 1 from the 2012 album Recomposed by Max Richter, the German-born, British neo-classical composer’s reinterpretation of Vivaldi’s four violin concertos.
The presentation will mark the first time Richter’s recomposition will be played on period instruments.
On July 29, Opera Atelier brings back its filmed version of Handel’s The Resurrection for a two-week online reprise. The company’s live production of The Resurrection was cancelled last spring because of COVID-19.
In its press release announcing its new season (dubbed “Wings of Desire”), Opera Atelier noted that it would return to in-theatre performances for its spring 2022 slate. Full production details, casting, dates and ticketing information, however, will not be announced until January.
