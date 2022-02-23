The Arkells perform at the Budweiser Stage, in Toronto, on Aug. 13, 2021.Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival is touting a stacked lineup for a planned summer comeback that includes Canadian arena rockers Arkells, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Charli XCX.

The three-day festival has announced the entire roster booked for its 15th anniversary, positioned as the first full-scale event since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other newly added artists include Kygo, the Kid Laroi, Burna Boy, Mitski and Machine Gun Kelly.

They join previously announced headliners the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa over the July 29 – 31 weekend at Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Osheaga’s last full-fledged festival took place back in the summer of 2019 before the pandemic restricted public gatherings.

Last October, organizers held a stripped-down event called Osheaga Get Together with a limited audience and 30 acts that were mostly local artists.

Weekend general admission passes are on sale and start at $375. Single-day passes, starting at $145, go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

