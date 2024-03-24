The federal government said Sunday that it will spend an additional $32-million on the Canada Music Fund over two years, after warnings from across the music industry that supporting artists would become more difficult without such a subsidy boost.

Money from the fund is managed by the English-language Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent On Recordings, better known as FACTOR, and the francophone market association Musicaction. Pooling this with money from private radio broadcasters, these organizations distribute funding across the Canadian music industry, assisting with matters such as recording, promoting and touring.

The new funding comes as many artists and cultural organizations are struggling to get by in the more expensive post-COVID-19-lockdown world. Save for the world’s highest-profile artists, royalties from streaming-music services such as Spotify rarely amount to what CD sales once brought musicians, and the costs of touring have shot up dramatically in recent years.

Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge made the prebudget funding announcement Sunday in Halifax ahead of the 2024 Juno Awards broadcast, bringing the total CMF funding to about $43-million for the next two fiscal years.

“Music creators and organizations are adapting to the new streaming and new live performance reality,” Ms. St-Onge said in a statement to The Globe and Mail. “At a time when revenues are uncertain and artists are competing globally, our government believes that stepping up to support Canadian musicians was timely, necessary and helps us grow the sector. The music sector is vital for our culture and our economic success.”

The fund has a baseline of about $27-million, which Ottawa has boosted by $10-million annually since 2019. That annual boost was scheduled to end in April. Earlier this month, many of Canada’s most prominent music trade associations, including the Canadian Live Music Association, Music Publishers Canada and SOCAN sent a letter to Ms. St-Onge and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland warning that they would not be able to sufficiently support Canadian musicians without sustaining or augmenting that $10-million.

They cautioned that FACTOR and Musicaction are also receiving smaller contributions from private radio broadcasters – which are tied to revenue from the sector, and which they warned is declining. “If the Canada Music Fund were to also decline simultaneously, the effects would be catastrophic,” the associations wrote.

The total funding for the next two years falls short of what the industry associations asked for – a permanent allocation of $60-million to the fund – as well as the $50-million the Liberals promised in their 2021 platform.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission is currently developing the regulatory shape of Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act – which is expected to force global streaming platforms to help fund Canadian content, possibly through the augmentation of funds such as the CMF.