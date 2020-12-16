 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Music

Critics Notebook

Paul McCartney’s new album McCartney III is amazing, maybe

Brad Wheeler
McCartney III seems to be a sequel to 1970′s McCartney, as if McCartney never happened.

Just because the critics all seem to be in favour of the new Paul McCartney album doesn’t mean there is a consensus. Rolling Stone says McCartney III is “a laid-back gem.” Salon sees it as a “spectacular return to form.” Well, which is it, laid-back or spectacular? The answer, as in most cases when it comes to the cute Beatle and melody’s top earner, is somewhere in the middle.

McCartney III, out Friday, is the third instalment in an unplanned trilogy of personal-studio cuties that began with McCartney in 1970 and continued 10 years later with the eccentric synth-pop of McCartney II. As with its predecessors, the pandemic-made McCartney III boasts its namesake Liverpudlian as sole musician, singer and producer.

Eleven fire-warmed tracks are enjoyable and unspectacular, recorded inside an 18th-century windmill in Sussex, England. The rhythmic acoustic guitar of opening track Long Tailed Winter Bird feels like Feist in E minor 7; Lavatory Lil is a small-boned rocker and lighthearted diss track; the eight-minute-plus Deep Deep Feeling meanders in bluesy ways while mediating on heartbreak.

McCartney wrote Silly Love Songs in 1984. He still is. On the electric pianoed Seize the Day, he rhymes “Yankee toes” with “Eskimos,” and sings “You helped me to realize, love was the greatest prize” with the puppy-doggiest of eyes.

Reviewers no longer judge McCartney's work relative to Beatle classics.

It’s this kind of affably unambitious album that used to infuriate critics who felt post-Beatles McCartney was squandering his melodic gifts. His pop indulgences are now better tolerated, even celebrated, but it wasn’t always that way.

McCartney from 1970 was generally savaged upon its release – not only for its proudly informal presentation, but for its guile. Because McCartney basically used his debut solo LP to announce the break-up of a band that was rather beloved, he was suddenly seen as a less-than-fab.

Perhaps not coincidentally, the reputations of McCartney the man and McCartney the album have grown over the years, with retrospective assessments of the first post-Beatles effort being much kinder than the original pans. Respected critic Stephen Thomas Erlewine of AllMusic, for example, wrote years after its release that McCartney has an “endearingly ragged, homemade quality” to it, and that Teddy Boy and a couple of other album cuts joined Maybe I’m Amazed as “full-fledged McCartney classics.”

Really, now. If an obscure ditty like Teddy Boy is a Macca classic, then a new category must be invented for Listen to What the Man Said, Band on the Run and Live and Let Die.

McCartney III might be the 78-year-old melodist's final album.

When the Salon writer says that McCartney III is a return to form, what form are we talking about? Certainly not the minor-masterpiece calibre of the Band on the Run LP with Wings from 1973, and not the dud status of 1978′s London Town.

Maybe more comparable to the winning form of 1997′s Flaming Pie. In his positive review of the album, Rolling Stone’s Anthony DeCurtis wrote that McCartney “knows that he could get away with doing less these days, but only at his peril.”

McCartney risks no peril anymore. Reviewers no longer judge his work relative to Beatle classics. He’s not bullet-proof, but a competently made but forgettable album such as 2018′s Egypt Station was handled with kid gloves, critically speaking.

Where does McCartney III fit in the man’s long, diverse discography? Probably as a sequel to 1970′s McCartney, as if the initially underrated but now semi-acclaimed McCartney II never happened. On the new album’s lilting closing track, Winter Bird/When Winter Comes, the iconic songsmith remembers where he was in the early seventies, making a home for his young family in the countryside.

“I must dig a drain by the carrot patch, the whole crop spoils if it gets too damp,” he sings. “And where will we be with an empty store, when winter comes.”

It can be seen as a metaphor, for life’s planting, maintaining and storing. The 78-year-old melodist has hinted that McCartney III might be his final album. Winter has arrived, then. A stocked-up McCartney has come full circle. And if reviews of this album read like appreciations, he’s earned it.

