Photographer Thelma Pepper hopes her work offers insight into Saskatchewan’s diversity

Open this photo in gallery Thelma Pepper.

Some time ago, Thelma Pepper was in St. Walburg, Sask., talking with a woman about the diverse rural citizenry of that town. The woman told Pepper, the great Canadian portrait photographer, that before she got to the town she assumed the people there were nobodies – a group of nothing-special humans belonging to various ethnic groups. Then she met them and immediately decided there was a divine spark in everybody.

Pepper never forgot the conversation. “It was the greatest thing I learned in my entire lifetime,” the 97-year-old photographer says, speaking in a clear, firm voice from Saskatoon. “And I think it says something about the history of Saskatchewan.”

Pepper, who will be awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit on May 23, has a lot to say about that history, either in conversation or with her significant work in black and white. With landscapes and portraits, Pepper explored the human spirit and expressed her love for the land of wheat, hockey and former prime minister John Diefenbaker​. “I tried to show the uniqueness of Saskatchewan people,” she says. “And the uniqueness of the little towns that are slowly disappearing.”



Born in Nova Scotia, Pepper grew up in her photo-buff father’s darkroom. She married and moved to Saskatoon, and only took up photography in earnest after the last of her four children left home. Her portraits are intimate and direct, objective and thoroughly human. An interested and compassionate observer, Pepper’s work is the product of an easy rapport with her subjects. “I think you have to get to know them, so they’ll trust you,” she says. “Once you get to know them, you can see the expression you want in the photograph.”



Open this photo in gallery Paul and Aline Kowalchuk are photographed by Thelma Pepper. Thelma Pepper

To illustrate her point, Pepper talks about a 1993 portrait of Paul and Aline Kowalchuk, husband and wife, from the hamlet of Tway, Sask. It’s part of the exhibition Spaces of Belonging: A Journey Along Highway 41. “I showed up at their house and was welcomed,” Pepper recalls. “What got me interested in them was the love between them, and just the idea that material things didn’t mean anything to them at all.”



Paul Kowalchuk was a machinist and a master fixer of just about anything. “He knew where every little tool was in that shop,” says Pepper, who would often use a cable release to snap a picture, allowing her to talk with her subjects while shooting discreetly.

That Aline is in front of her husband in the portrait was not unintentional. “I like that Paul is a little bit out of focus,” Pepper says. “It means that Aline is an important part of the photograph.”

Indeed, Pepper’s work shows a strong interest in women, often small-town housewives. “They didn’t get credit for what they did,” she says.

As for her own recognition, Pepper’s legacy will be that of a hungry communicator and trusted documentarian of late 20th-century Prairie-town life. “When I’m gone, I hope historians would look back at this period in Saskatchewan’s history and realize these people, of many different cultures, were happy and got along,” Pepper says. “They were so important in building this country.”

