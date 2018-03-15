Preoccupations move forward after ‘four guys from Calgary chose a really bad band name’

Open this photo in gallery Preoccupations changed their name from Viet Cong in 2016 following protests. Pooneh Ghana

In 2016, following ardent backlash and ascending calls for reason, the band now known as Preoccupations announced it would no longer go by the controversial former name that prompted protesters to regularly swarm its North American tour. When journalists asked, the members of what was then called Viet Cong would say they didn’t mean any harm, they thought the words just sounded cool.

The strife surrounding their name had become damagingly synonymous with the rest of the band’s work. Live dates were cancelled. Some venues, such as Toronto’s Double Double Land, declined to book the band at all, citing their name as insensitive and hurtful to those of Vietnamese descent. (The Viet Cong were a violent insurgent group that fought against South Vietnam and the United States during the Vietnam War.)

“Four guys from Calgary chose a really bad band name,” Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner said as he introduced Viet Cong at the 2015 Polaris Music Awards, playing it safe by bringing them on as “Matt, Monty, Danny and Mike.” It was an intro that ultimately amplified how unseriously the topics of appropriation and intergenerational trauma are taken by many in the Canadian music industry, given Boeckner’s suggestion that detractors turn their attention to more “dire” issues. (Musician Simone Schmidt wore a T-shirt reading “Not Your History, Not Your Name” on stage in protest.)

On March 23, the Calgary-raised postpunk quartet’s third full-length album will be released. New Material marks the second record to come out as Preoccupations, but the first fully disaffiliated from dispute. Or does it?

In an e-mail to The Globe and Mail, promoter Matt Grimm from Oberlin College music venue the Dionysus Disco, in Ohio, which cancelled a Viet Cong performance in 2015, said, “Preoccupations is not by any means banned from our venue, but none of the bookers working now would feel comfortable booking them again. Frankly, I doubt [they’d] want to come back. … They are still a great band, but they won’t be playing Oberlin any time soon.”

Musically speaking, Preoccupations have always been at the top of a brimful heap of rock-leaning contemporary Canadian bands. Their self-titled debut was shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, and their latest effort skulks with superbly stygian plight, mesmerizing as it pangs. Can a new album – regardless of its quality – under a name that’s had time to settle, overcome the turmoil of its origins? Should we, as critics, and as paying music consumers, allow it to? Are the band members sorry? (Are they actually sorry?)

New Material, the second album released under the Preoccupations name, was released on March 23.

These are among the questions I spent nearly two hours on the phone discussing with Preoccupations’s Matt Flegel and Scott Munro. (The band is completed by guitarist Daniel Christiansen and drummer Mike Wallace.)

“The name represents something hurtful and ultimately just not cool,” Munro says of his band’s former title. “It’s not like it was a racial slur. It was one of the sides in an insanely complicated war. But it was bad for us to name it that.

“We had a lot of pressure from people who wanted us to change our name, but we also had a lot of pressure from people who wanted us to not change our name,” he continues. “Even now, every time we put something on the internet, there’s still two or three people who are like, ‘Wish you guys were still Viet Cong.’ For a lot of people, it came down to a freedom of speech thing. … But at a certain point, you have to decide whether you want to be an asshole or not. You have to figure out what’s decent.”

As protests intensified, Munro says, so did angst within the band. “It was extremely stressful. I went offline for two full years. … I just couldn’t deal with it. I shut down. We made that other record and toured but I hardly remember any of that stretch of time.”

Some venues paid the band a fee in lieu of allowing them to sell Viet Cong merch on-site. Eventually the band made new merchandise that didn’t include the name at all. Munro says that even as Preoccupations, they’ll likely never play Halifax again, because no one will book them.

“There was definitely a drop in show attendance when we first went out in support of the last record,” Flegel says. “By the end of the cycle, it was back up to where it was before. … The album kind of got overshadowed by that whole thing. This time around, it’ll stand on its own, I think.”

News releases about New Material refer to it as “an ode to depression” written from the depths of personal distress. (Song titles include Decompose, Disarray, Doubt and Manipulation.) Themes of destruction and self-loathing are common enough in the arena of all-male rock bands, but the word “ode”, implicative of praise, feels unusual.

“I was kind of saying it in a heavy-handed way,” Flegel says. “While we were making the record, I didn’t realize how dark it was. I think it was when I had to actually write out the lyrics that I was like, ‘Oh, this is pretty dark.’ Putting a record together has always been a therapeutic and cathartic thing for us. That’s where I channel the negative energy. It is less subtle this time around. … But I’m just being honest. … I was definitely in a rough spot.”

Flegel says the song Disarray holds meaning for him. “I had this image in my mind of a mom brushing her daughter’s hair and taking the tangles out. I built the lyrics around that,” he says. “Just taking the tangles out as a metaphor for everything.”

At the risk of overdoing it on poetic licence, one wonders if this metaphor applies – whether Preoccupations want it to or not – to the bedlam of being a band that was for so long under scrutiny over a choice they’ve since thought better of.

“It was just the right thing to do,” Munro says of the renaming. “There were people my grandma’s age protesting at our shows.”

To again quote Dan Boeckner, “Four guys from Calgary chose a really bad band name.” They certainly did. And four guys from Calgary continue to untwine themselves.

Special to The Globe and Mail