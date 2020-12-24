 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Music

Register
AdChoices

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny jumped to the head of streaming class in 2020

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019.

Eric Jamison/The Associated Press

This year’s global Spotify streaming champion is Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican rapper whose hit album YHLQMDLG reads like a suggested password reset. The streaming explosion represents both his worldwide ascent and the growing power of Hispanic music overall. Never before has a musician who completely ignored English topped the year-end list.

His real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. He may have been a surprise guest at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show earlier this year, but his YouTube presence and broad appeal throughout the Caribbean and the Americas make him a verifiable mainstream superstar.

Bad Bunny announced himself to the Canadian mainstream with the 2018 single Mia, a Spanish-language collaboration with the opportunistically bilingual Drake. A year earlier, Justin Bieber was featured on a remix of Despacito, an unstoppable Latin-pop earworm from Puerto Ricans Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Story continues below advertisement

Digital service providers are becoming more prevalent in the Spanish-speaking world. As that happens, streaming numbers more accurately reflect listening habits worldwide. Sitting third on the 2020 Spotify chart, behind Bad Bunny and Drake, is J Balvin, the Colombian singer whose Prince of Reggaeton title is ceremonial but backed up by significant numbers.

Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG is his second solo studio album. A mix of traditional reggaeton and Latin trap (a Spanish-language hip-hop permutation with hedonistic lyrical themes), the LP debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, making it the highest-charting all-Spanish album ever on the chart, until it was eclipsed later in the year by his follow-up, El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.

YHLQMDLG stands for “Yo hago lo que me da la gana.” It’s Spanish for “I do whatever I want” – no false boast from an artist whose rule-breaking is as audacious as his record-setting.

Bad Bunny isn’t attached to a major label, rare for a pop artist of his standing. His music is released through Rimas Entertainment, a label founded by Noah Assad, an industry maverick who signed Bad Bunny when the artist was still a grocery boy in President Donald Trump’s least favourite unincorporated U.S. territory.

The latest hit single from the rapper is Dakiti, an island-vibed collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez. Released on Oct. 30, Dakiti became the first song to debut in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 while simultaneously hitting number 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The song is at the forefront of the house-reggaeton hybrid genre now making waves in the Latin music mainstream.

The only marketing push behind Dakiti was a music video. “We didn’t invest one dollar in paid campaigns,” Assad told Billboard magazine last month.

Why pay for publicity when the noise makes itself? In the Paul McCartney/Michael Jackson days, pop-star collaborations were the exception. Today they’re the rule – a doubling of commercial possibilities on names alone.

Story continues below advertisement

Corporate marketing pushes are no longer required. It’s word-of-mouth now and, more than ever, the words are no longer only in English.

Five musical trends in 2020

Nostalgia ruled: When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, music fans locked down to the songs of their youth. During the first week of April, Spotify reported a 54-per-cent increase of playlists featuring music from past decades, with the listenership of 1950s music increasing the most.

Lost music resurfaced: In the darkest year most of us have ever known, saving music for a rainy day made no sense at all. So, Neil Young released his mid-1970s buried treasure Homegrown; an audition tape of Joni Mitchell from 1963 saw the light of day; the best tracks from Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You were written in the 1970s; and one of the year’s most acclaimed jazz releases was Palo Alto, a 1968 concert by pianist Thelonious Monk recorded by a high-school janitor.

Livestreamed concerts filled a void: Whether or not in-person concerts come back in 2021, online shows aren’t going away. The technology and monetization involved will become more sophisticated.

Cover songs exploded: Unable to go on tour, artists didn’t quarantine so much as quarantune, issuing cover versions relentlessly. Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl celebrated Hanukkah with interpretations of tunes by Jewish artists including Bob Dylan, Drake and the Beastie Boys. Covers queen Miley Cyrus was busy with homages to Hole and Blondie. All-covers LPs were released by Molly Tuttle, James Blake and the late Chris Cornell.

Story continues below advertisement

Stevie Nicks killed it: If the scarf-swathed singer wasn’t releasing a concert film, she was making news by selling her publishing rights or scandalously discussing Harry Styles. All that and her 1977 Fleetwood Mac song Dreams was the soundtrack to the viral TikTok video of a blithe, skateboarding man sipping cranberry juice sublimely.

Keep up to date with the weekly Nestruck on Theatre newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies