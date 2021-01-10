 Skip to main content
Renowned Canadian keyboardist Michael Fonfara dies in Toronto after battling cancer

Internationally renowned Canadian keyboard player Michael Fonfara died in a Toronto hospital on Friday. He was 74.

The sad news came in an e-mailed statement from publicist Eric Alper, who said Fonfara had been battling cancer for two years.

Born in Stevensville, Ont., Fonfara played on nine of the late Lou Reed’s albums between 1974 and 2005, including “Sally Can’t Dance,” “Rock and Roll Heart,” Street Hassle, and “The Bells,” which Fonfara also executive produced.

Lauded by Alper as a “supremely talented musician,” Fonfara also performed on Foreigner’s iconic album “4,” including their major hit “Urgent.”

Fonfara had been a 30-year plus member of Canadian blues legends Downchild, and some of the others he recorded with include The Everly Brothers, Rough Trade, Rhinoceros and Electric Flag.

His final recording was Downchild’s Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival, recorded at their 50th Anniversary party in 2019, where he performed live alongside special guest stars Dan Aykroyd, Paul Shaffer and David Wilcox.

Fonfara is survived by his wife Avril, his daughters Ashley and Ciara and his grandchildren Brooklyn, Camden, Jamie, and Jaxon.

