Review: My Dear Melancholy, a return to The Weeknd’s murky, mysterious works

rating

My Dear Melancholy,

The Weeknd

XO/Republic Records

A small child conspicuously whimpers in the dark, hoping its mother will come running. And now, we have six songs from pop music’s most cunning romantic whiner, quivering manipulator and charismatic narcissist. On his new EP, My Dear Melancholy, the world-class Canadian pop star who calls himself the Weeknd plays big for sympathy, his eyes winking between breakup tears.

To keep up with the activities of the Scarborough-born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, one should read the tabloids as well as the trades. For a secretive figure, his romances seem to be common knowledge, if not even high-profile. No lovers are mentioned by names on the six downbeat, balladic tracks of My Dear Melancholy, but it is speculated that the lyrics refer to the aftermath of his relationships with the singer-actress Selena Gomez and the American model Bella Hadid.

Not that it matters. While the public wondered about the target of Carly Simon’s You’re So Vain and Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know, there is no doubt that the Weeknd’s songs of broken-hearted martyrdom are all about him.

Story continues below advertisement

“I almost cut a piece of myself for your life,” Tesfaye croons on the album-opening Call Out My Name, his bottom lip trembling on a pleading slow-soul number. “Guess I was just another pit stop ’til you made up your mind.”

Open this photo in gallery The Weeknd performs during the 2015 American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Wasted Times, Tesfaye borrows from Drake’s self-pity playbook. “These girls only want you when you’re winnin’, but you’ve been with me from the beginnin,’ ” he sings, his voice electronically modified but his message clear. From there, things devolve lewdly off-script, with what a U.S. presidential candidate might call “locker-room talk.” (A remark about an equestrian is likely a reference to the horse-riding Hadid.)

The half-dozen cuts feature the knob-twiddling handiwork of a team of producers, including Toronto’s Frank Dukes, French techno artist Gesaffelstein, EDM maestro Skrillex and Daft Punk’s Guillaume Emmanuel de Homem-Christo. With sounds that are dark, beats that are trapped and trippy and tempos that are low and slow, My Dear Melancholy, marks a return to the Weeknd’s murky, mysterious earlier works in modern rhythm and blues.

The upbeat tunefulness of his biggest hit Can’t Feel My Face, from his sprawling Grammy-winning 2016 album, Starboy, is absent on this more sonically focused project.

Lyrically, Tesfaye’s rampant narcissism (“Try to fill the void with every man you meet, ’cause you’re upset with me,” on Hurt You) occasionally gives way to his trademark misogyny: “Who do you belong to now,” he wonders on Wasted Times, as if a woman were a horse.

Elsewhere, Tesfaye is the Expedia of guilt trips. Unable to deal with breakups in a healthy, self-respecting manner, he threatens self-destructive paths. “What makes a grown man wanna cry,” he ponders on I Was Never There. “What makes him wanna take his life?”

Neither a doctor nor a registered pharmacist, Tesfaye, on the outro track Privilege, writes an unreliable self-prescription: Two red pills, to take his blues away.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

At his overworked heart, Tesfaye is a wounded soul singer and high-voiced Lothario – the phantom of the popera, if you will. Pay no attention to him when he sings “I ain’t got no business catchin’ feelings.” Disregard his “stay away from me” warnings. The Weeknd is available, he’d like you to know.