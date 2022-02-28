Black Radio III is the third instalment in Glasper's series of Grammy-winning records.Mancy Gant/Handout

With his acclaimed, continuing Black Radio series of albums, the American jazz pianist Robert Glasper corrals A-list musicians in sublime, genre-blending ways. One might think the maestro would have a master plan for the collaborations and choices of original and borrowed material, but sometimes pure chance carries the day. Asked about the cover of the Tears for Fears’ anthem Everybody Wants to Rule the World on his new Black Radio III album, Glasper says he just happened to hear it one day on, what else, the radio.

“I was driving to the studio when it came on,” says Glasper, who won a Grammy Award for his album Black Radio in 2013. “I went in and put down the piano part immediately.”

The cover is one of 13 cuts of R&B infused with jazz and hip hop he made with Gregory Porter, Esperanza Spalding, Jennifer Hudson, Killer Mike, India.Arie and many others. The album includes the previously released single Better Than I Imagined (with H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello), which won the Grammy for Best R&B Song a year ago.

Lalah Hathaway contributes the vocals to Everybody Wants to Rule the World, The track was already done when Glasper previewed song to the rapper Common. “He heard it and said, ‘You have to let me get on that song,’” Glasper recalls.

Common then added his socially conscious rap. Everybody, then, wants to be in Glasper’s world. He spoke to The Globe and Mail on Zoom from Los Angeles.

Does Black Radio mean anything more than the obvious?

Black Radio is actually a song I wrote with Yasiin Bey [formerly Mos Def] back in 2007. It was about the black box, or black radio, in an airplane. When an airplane crashes and burns, it’s the thing that survives. We wrote a song about how great music survives the test of time.

Are you saying we are in a crash situation right now?

Musically we’re always in a crash situation. I think most of the music around today is bad.

What’s your relationship with radio?

I grew up on radio. That’s what set my taste buds to what they are today. I’m not a millennial – whatever station my mom was listening to, that’s what I was listening to. I had no choice. I didn’t have an iPhone with earbuds.

Did your mother listen to a lot of duets? Because you have a few on Black Radio III.

Well, my mom was a singer. She and my stepdad were in a group. They sang, so I grew up with duets in my house. But, yeah, there are a lot of duets on this album. It wasn’t a conscious thing, though.

You’re part of the vanguard of breaking down the rigid categorizations of music. Do you feel the traditional gatekeepers who enforced those categorizations don’t have the power they once did?

Radio in Europe is not as categorized as it is in America. It’s an evolution. When I say Black radio, I mean that if I could make my own radio station, which is what people today do with playlists, what would my radio sound like?

So, how did you arrive to the sounds of your Black Radio albums?

Black music is a big house of many rooms. I live in that house and I’m just going from room to room. I grew up playing in the church. I grew up playing R&B. Jazz was the last one I got into playing, in high school. Before high school, I was already playing weddings with my mom. Luther Vandross and Anita Baker, you know? This is an obvious, easy thing for me to do. My mom was singing jazz one night and R&B the next. And then she was the music director on Sunday.

The album opens with In Tune, which is pure poetry. It reminds me of the Pete Townshend song Pure and Easy, about a note that when played unifies the universe. He wrote that song 50 years ago. How do you think we’re doing today with the unifying power of music?

It’s going well. I know because I go to all my shows [laughs]. Because of the different genres I work in, I have a piano-trio audience here, a hip-hop audience over there and I have an R&B audience as well. If you come to my show, you’re going to see an 80-year-old white man sitting next to a 15-year-old Black kid. I’ve watched people teach each other about what I’m doing. That white man might not understand J Dilla, so the kid explains it. Then I might play a standard like Stella by Starlight, The old man can tell the kid about it. So, it’s that. I’ve seen it many times.

But once people leave your concert, things don’t seem so united.

No. They do not. But that’s a slow process.

I would argue that it’s worse than slow. Are we not going backward in some ways?

It’s not backward. What’s happening now is that we can see what’s been going on all along. It’s in our face now. The light has been shown on it. We open our phone, it’s there.

Part of the process?

It has to be. Once you see something, that’s when change begins to start. You see the liar. You see the murderer. You see that things are unfair. You see that it’s unjust. Black people have always seen it, but now white people are. And they’re saying, “This stuff really is happening. Y’all aren’t crazy. You’re not just making this up. You’re not just being angry for no reason.”

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.