Music Rolling Stones concert in Ontario back on for June 29

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
The Rolling Stones are ready to get back on the road in North America after postponing their tour because Mick Jagger needed medical treatment.

The rockers announced Thursday the No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25.

The band will then make a stop in Canada for a June 29 concert at the outdoor Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

All the cities previously postponed are locked in and there’s a new date in New Orleans.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honoured, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami. However, doctors told the 75-year-old Jagger in late March he couldn’t go on tour.

