Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite for Gordon Lightfoot tribute

Gordon Lightfoot’s legacy was ringing through the rafters at Massey Hall as old friends, close family and a generation of young talent united to pay tribute to the Canadian troubadour.

The sold-out Thursday concert carried an extra special surprise as Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson made a rare musical appearance together. They joined Blue Rodeo to perform Lightfoot original The Way I Feel.

It was one of many emotional turns during Celebrating Gordon Lightfoot, a star-studded night comprised of essential songs, deep cuts and a handful of memories.

“Gord was a public hero and we needed to do something that would bring him to the public… and maybe bring people some closure,” explained Rick Haynes, the bassist of Lightfoot’s band for more than 55 years, before the show.

“Tonight is very meaningful on quite a few levels.”

Many of the night’s musicians came with their own perspectives on Lightfoot’s songbook, striking a balance between honouring his influence and solidifying it as a masterwork for future performers.

Lee and Lifeson chose the most humble approaches, staying off the night’s bill and being present for little more than a hello and a song. They’ve played together a few times since Rush’s final tour in 2015, rejoining once for a tribute concert to drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022.

Meredith Moon brought one of the evening’s most personal performances. Lightfoot’s youngest daughter shared memories of her father during her three-song set, which began with his lesser-known cut Oh So Sweet.

“This is the song my dad used to tune his guitars to,” Moon told the crowd before setting into it.

She followed with Slow Moving Train from her 2023 album, saying of her dad, If he’s here, which I think he probably is, he would like to hear it tonight.”

Moon finished with If You Could Read My Mind, as Serena Ryder joined her mid-song for a passionate duet with the two trading verses, earning a standing ovation from many in the room.

Tom Cochrane received an equally enthusiastic reception to his take on Lightfoot’s lyrically complex The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, which he nailed.

Dallas Green of City and Colour arrived dressed in a denim suit and white shirt to lead the crowd in a clap-along version of Sundown.

Other performers included Sylvia Tyson of 1960s folk duo Ian & Sylvia, who landed a U.S. hit with the Lightfoot-penned Early Morning Rain long before its songwriter was widely known.

Tyson chose not to sing that one, however, going with At the End of the Day, the title track off her 2023 album which reflects on memories of the past.

The tribute was split between two house bands, starting with Haynes and the Lightfoot Band, which plans to carry on the singer-songwriter’s legacy for years to come.

Blue Rodeo served as the house band for the second half, offering an assist to Julian Taylor, Kathleen Edwards and Allison Russell.

Band member Jim Cuddy said it was “a joy to deep dive” into Lightfoot’s meticulous songs.

“They are so precisely constructed, they stay in your mind,” he said.

“There’s always some unusual lines from Gordon but you get to know his quirkiness.”