African Canadian Artist of the Year, Zamani performs during the East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton on May 5.Kelly Clark/The Canadian Press

Another round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.

The awards luncheon recognized about 40 of Atlantic Canada’s top musicians and industry leaders.

Halifax electronic music duo Pineo and Loeb won dance recording of the year for their song “Good Vibe Feeling,” and Prince Edward Island musician Scott MacKay won country recording of the year for his song “Stupid Cupid.”

Halifax pop band Hillsburn took home the most East Coast Music Awards, with three wins.

Singers Mallory Johnson, Morgan Toney and Zamani each earned two awards.

The main awards ceremony at the Aitken Centre on Thursday night marked the first time a live audience gathered to celebrate award-winning musicians since 2019.

The second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night’s awards show. Here is a list of the winners:

Blues Recording of the Year: Campbell and Johnston’s Black Market Band – Self-titled Album

Children’s Entertainer of the Year: Gordie Crazylegs MacKeeman

Classical Composer of the Year: Amy Brandon

Classical Recording of the Year: Maureen Batt and Grej - “Lighthouse”

Country Recording of the Year: Scott MacKay - “Stupid Cupid”

Dance Recording of the Year: Pindeo and Loeb - “Good Vibe Feeling”

Electronic Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause - “Autopilot”

Folk Recording of the Year: The Gilberts - “Tell Me”

Global Recording of the Year: Weak Size Fish - “The Drift”

Inspirational Recording of the Year: Morgan Toney - “First Flight”

Instrumental Recording of the Year: Andy Creeggan - “Andiwork IV”

Jazz Recording of the Year: Steve Amirault - “Montreal Jazz Trio”

Loud Recording of the Year: Botfly - “Lower Than Love”

Pop Recording of the Year: Hillsburn - “Slipping Away”

R&B/Soul Recording of the Year: Zamani - “Selfish”

Rising Star Recording of the Year: Paragon Cause - “Autopilot”

Roots/Traditional Recording of the Year: Adam Young - “Yearbook”

Industry awards

Artist Innovator of the Year: Mallory Johnson

Company of the Year: Side Door Access

Event of the Year: Levee on the Lake

Industry Innovator of the Year: Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party

Management/Manager of the Year: Sonic Entertainment Group

Media Outlet of the Year: First Light Fridays

Media Person of the Year: Greg Smith

Producer of the Year: Corey LeRue

Studio Engineer of the Year: Thomas Stajcer

Studio of the Year: The Sonic Temple

Video Director of the Year: Cecil Johnson

Honorary awards

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction: 1755 - “le monde et bien change”

Director’s Special Achievement: Patsy Gallant

Bucky Adams Memorial Award: Tachichi, Tyrone Thompson

Dr. Helen Creighton Lifetime Achievement Award: Cutting Crew

Industry Builder Award: Le Grenier Musique, Carol Doucet

Musician’s Achievement Award: Yvette Lorraine

Stompin’ Tom Awards: Buddy MacDonald, Jean Surette, Gordon Quinton, Charles Austin, Scott Parsons

