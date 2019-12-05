 Skip to main content

Music

Register
AdChoices

Singer-songwriter Corin Raymond on the true worth of music

Brad Wheeler
Toronto
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

With the series Applause, Please, The Globe and Mail recognizes the efforts of dedicated citizens and those behind the scenes who make a difference in arts and cultural programs and institutions.

Open this photo in gallery

Corin Raymond, a cotton-voiced troubadour by trade, a raconteur by nature and a wordsmith by the grace of God and Leonard Cohen.

Randy MacNeil

Every Thursday evening, Corin Raymond and the Sundowners play at Toronto’s Cameron House bar. Raymond, a cotton-voiced troubadour by trade, a raconteur by nature and a wordsmith by the grace of God and Leonard Cohen, calls the appointed hour the “red-velvet twilight,” owing to the early time slot and the onstage drapery. Between sets, a jug is passed around for the patrons to pay for the show. “This is your chance to turn your money into pure love,” Raymond will say. Everybody laughs, except for him.

What’s music worth? Dirty Mansions, the latest album from the Hamilton-based, Winnipeg-born songster, comes with a 264-page booklet that does a good job answering that question. In it, Raymond demystifies his songs, gives music lessons and explains himself.

Story continues below advertisement

“You may have noticed I’m willing to go some extra distance with what I do,” Raymond writes. There’s a chapter on streaming, and the micro-pennies paid per play. In an era where physical products are no longer in fashion and digital music flows free, Raymond is determined to give fans more than their money’s worth. Dirty Mansions is a mini memoir, a colourful call to arms, a liner-note package on steroids, a reasonable plea and 10 songs of intimate, lyrical music.

Open this photo in gallery

What’s music worth? Dirty Mansions, the latest album from the songster, comes with a 264-page booklet that does a good job answering that question.

Randy MacNeil

The penultimate track, Some Nights the Bar Lowers You, is a commiserative singalong, on which Raymond plays a B7 chord because his straight B is unreliable. “The B-7 limitation is now just part of my sound,” he explains. His virtuosity is with words: “The March sky is a dead-pigeon grey, it’s heavy like a tab you can’t pay.” The song was inspired by Chinese-Canadian bottle ladies, the Oregon poet William Stafford, Iranian hip-hop enthusiasts and a passed friend named Katie Lamek (who I feel we’d all wish we knew, and now we do thanks to Raymond’s booklet and album).

There’s a line, “He gave you his heart in a jar.” As Raymond is just 47, a long way off from organ donation, we can take it as a metaphor for what songwriters do. With Dirty Mansions, Raymond gives us something to think about the next time the pay-what-you-can jug comes our way. He raises the bar. Are we up to the challenge?

Corin Raymond plays Winnipeg’s West End Cultural Centre, Dec. 8.

Know of an unsung arts and culture hero who deserves wider acclaim? Send suggestions to bwheeler@globeandmail.com.

Live your best. We have a daily Life & Arts newsletter, providing you with our latest stories on health, travel, food and culture. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies