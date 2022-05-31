Lizzo performs at the YouTube Brandcast 2022 on May 17. Her upcoming album 'Special' will be released July 15.NOAM GALAI/Getty Images

When Adele suggested that Spotify hide the song-shuffle function on its streaming platform, she was making a case for the LP. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason,” she tweeted.

With that in mind, consider dropping any thoughts on the possible song of the summer in the next few months, and try instead to listen to music as God and Adele intended: On albums – top to bottom. first song to last. Which ones? Here are 10 records to look forward to during the sunny season.

The Sheepdogs – Outta Sight

The Saskatchewan wheat-field rockers burst into international prominence by winning a contest to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Though it seems like only a decade ago since that unusual breakthrough, it’s actually been a whole 11 years. You’ve changed and I’ve changed, but the Sheepdogs have not. They still double their guitar riffs and choogle their hearts out on their latest album, while occasionally displaying admiration for J.J. Cale and Peace of Mind-era Boston. June 3

Pharis and Jason Romero - Tell ‘Em You Were Gold

Analog recording? More like pre Civil War. Not only does the B.C. duo of Pharis and Jason Romero make their own banjos, they milled the spruce to rebuild a barn for a recording studio. More importantly, their retro country-folk offerings are spry, warm and pleasing. June 17

The Tragically Hip - Live At The Roxy

Originally included on last year’s deluxe 30th-anniversary Road Apples package, a 15-song concert by the Canadian rock legends recorded at L.A.’s Roxy Theatre in 1991 now gets its own standalone release. This is a document of a potent band in ascending and exploring form. On She Didn’t Know the late Gord Downie sings that the “barrel was loaded..” It really was. June 24

Burna Boy – Love, Damani

Burna Boy is a superstar with a sense of occasion. He recently became the first Nigerian musician to sell out New York’s Madison Square Garden, and it was during that historic gig that he announced news his of latest album, a follow-up to his Grammy-winning Twice as Tall from 2020. And if the ecstatic reviews of the New York concert are any indication, those catching Burna Boy at Montreal’s Osheaga Music & Arts Festival this summer are in for a firecracker of a show. July 2

Metric – Formentera

“Starting over won’t be easy,” Metric’s Emily Haines sings on the band’s album-teasing single All Comes Crashing. “Damage be damned.” Is she talking about a relationship? A post-pandemic new world order? The aftermath of a nerve-frying game of Jenga? Or perhaps it’s a reference to a return to the road: Following the release of their eighth studio album, the art-rock indies kick off a Canadian tour that includes a mini festival at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage in August with fellow heavyweights Interpol and Spoon. July 8

Lizzo – Special

Those who caught the singer-rapper-flautist when she doubled as host and music guest on a recent Saturday Night Live saw the premiere of the simmering R&B title song to her forthcoming record. It’s called Special, which also works as a self-descriptive adjective for the multi-Grammy winner in general. July 15

iskwē and Tom Wilson - Mother Love

Sonny and Cher first met at a Los Angeles coffee shop. Keith Richards bumped Mick Jagger at a train station. Nobody knows how Donny and Marie got to know each other. Which brings us to the occasional duo of roots-rocker Tom Wilson and art-pop singer-songwriter iskwē, who initially came across each other at a beer league softball game in Hamilton in 2016. Two singles and six years later, they release a debut album, which includes the spooky twang-surf track Long Way Down. July 20

The Sadies – Colder Streams

The Canadian roots-rock scene was devastated by the loss of Sadies singer-guitarist Dallas Good this February. Before his death, the band, which includes his brother Travis Good, had recorded Colder Streams. Produced by Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Perry, the album continues in the group’s tradition of gothic takes on surf rock, bluegrass and psychedelic blues. On July 8, the Sadies will play as a trio at the Winnipeg Folk Festival. July 22

Black Thought and Danger Mouse – Cheat Codes

The funky rap-rock track No Gold Teeth salutes Philadelphia and rhymes “lonely” with “Nick Nolte.” It’s the lead single to a collaboration from rapper Black Thought (of the Roots) and the superstar producer Danger Mouse. The album Cheat Codes marks the latter’s return to hip hop and features guest spots from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Raekwon, the late MF Doom and others. Aug. 12

Julia Jacklin – Pre Pleasure

Fans of Tamara Lindeman and her folk-rock outfit the Weather Station will cock an ear toward the Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin. She shares Weather Station bassist Ben Whiteley and guitarist Will Kidman on her latest album, which was produced by Montrealer Marcus Paquin of Arcade Fire and the National pedigree. The elite string arranger Owen Pallett is also on board. Aug. 26