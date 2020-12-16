Ten streamed concerts, from Gordon Lightfoot, Barenaked Ladies and more, available from the comfort and joy of your living room

Open this photo in gallery Canadian musician Gordon Lightfoot strums his guitar in his Toronto home on April 25, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

‘If I could only have you near, to breathe a sigh or two.” Gordon Lightfoot released Song for a Winter’s Night in 1967. Fifty-three years later, at the age of 82, he’ll perform his first livestreamed show, direct from Toronto’s El Mocambo club on Friday.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, breathing a sigh or anything else in close proximity with others isn’t happening much in music venues this holiday season. The pivot has been made to online performances, some live and some taped. A roundup of this week’s concerts ranges from Lightfoot and Chance the Rapper to Barenaked Ladies and pop crooner Andy Kim’s televised yuletide affair.

(All times Eastern, unless otherwise noted).

Sean Cullen Cocktail Hour: The surrealist comedian promises “sophisticated silliness.” Fellow mirth makers Jenn Robertson and Mark Edwards join musical guest Hawksley Workman. Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $15.

Courtney Barnett: From the Southern hemisphere, the Australian indie rocker performs new songs and old tunes, from the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne. The one-off, four-camera shoot is streamed globally, across time zones at various times. Dec. 17, 8 p.m., US$18.

Gordon Lightfoot: Though his latest album is called Solo, the legendary balladeer will appear with his band for a five-camera shoot, streamed live from Toronto’s El Mocambo. Dec. 18, 8 p.m., US$39.99 to US$49.99.

Chance the Rapper: The Chicago hip-hop star plays host to a surprise virtual concert film, dubbed Chi-Town Christmas. The show is available on Chance’s YouTube and Instagram accounts, as well as the Oculus Quest’s Venues app. Dec. 18, details pending.

Yo La Tengo: With pandemic restrictions in place, the venerable indie rockers have trimmed their annual eight-night Hanukkah concert series down to one three-hour show, livestreamed from New York’s Greene Space. Expect a big-name opening act and comic interludes, with proceeds benefiting the National Independent Venue Association. Dec. 18, 8 p.m. US$20.

Barenaked Ladies: The jocular hit makers offer A Very Virtual Christmas, a holiday livestream of open-sleigh melodies and sketch comedy. Dec. 18, 9 p.m. US$15.

Keithmas: An annual benefit concert for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank celebrates the season and the Rolling Stones guitarist and miracle survivor Keith Richards. Performers to include rockers Big Sugar, Odds and special guests, from the Rickshaw Theatre. Dec. 18, 10 p.m., free, donations accepted.

Andy Kim Christmas Special: Special guests for a taped extravaganza in benefit of various charities include Barenaked Ladies, Broken Social Scene, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Glass Tiger, Jully Black, Ron Sexsmith, Sam Roberts, Sarah McLachlan, Serena Ryder, William Prince and the ageless Rock Me Gently singer Andy Kim. Dec. 19, 8 p.m., free, on Citytv Citytv.com and LiveNation.com

Josh Groban: During the pandemic he’s been popping up on YouTube, singing songs from his shower. Now the well-scrubbed bathroom baritone offers a comfort-and-joy concert filmed in a studio. Dec. 19, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., US$30.

Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright: The singing siblings present A Not So Silent Night “Virtually Together,” in which various Wainwrights, McGarrigles and Roches perform remotely from their living rooms. Dec. 20, 3 p.m., tickets starting at $20.

